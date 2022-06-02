Google Chrome is the most used browser in the world. Every time you use Chrome and open a new website, you might get an annoying pop-up. This pop-up is usually for notifications. Browsers provide websites the options to send push notifications in order to relay important information to the users. However, a lot of websites just end up sharing way too many notifications almost to the extent where it can be considered spam. Also Read - Google disables RCS feature in India after users get bombarded with multiple ads

Google is now working on a way to reduce this spam. Chrome will be blocking notifications from websites that the company deems to be “disruptive”. This has been reported by 9to5Google. Chrome is making some changes to its code which will enable the browsers to automatically revoke a website’s permission to send pop-up notifications. It will also block any future attempts by the website to ask for permission to send notifications. Also Read - Google TV app arrives on iOS, lets you control your Android TV and do a lot more

Some users, in order to skip to the content of the website, often just click on allow. Later, the website starts sending unrelated and frequent notifications. It is easy for users to fall into this trick. Google has already implemented some features in order to remind people about the spam they can receive if they are being tricked into allowing notifications. Also Read - Google is combining Meet, Duo in a single app: What this means for you

The website sends outright spam in some case and that the reason why Google is trying to bring some changes to the code of the browser.

The report also quoted a Google Spokesperson who said, “Notification spam is one of the top complaint reports we receive from Chrome users. This feature is focused on addressing this problem by ensuring users are only receiving relevant notifications. We see this work as acting on behalf of users to protect their interests, and is an intervention that is under user control and discretion.”

Considering that Google often gives the user the choice, this time around too the user may have a choice to turn off the automatic selection of “disruptive” websites. However, for the most part, it will be Google’s discretion to label which website is disruptive and which is not. For now, there’s no official word on the rollout of such a feature.