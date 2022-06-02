comscore Google Chrome users may see less spam on their browsers very soon. Here’s why
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Google Chrome Users May See Less Spam On Their Browsers Very Soon Heres Why
News

Google Chrome new feature: Google working on new code to reduce spam

Apps

Google is now working on a way to reduce this spam. Chrome will be blocking notifications from websites that the company deems to be 'disruptive'

Google Chrome

Google Chrome to get new feature Image: Pinterest

Google Chrome is the most used browser in the world. Every time you use Chrome and open a new website, you might get an annoying pop-up. This pop-up is usually for notifications. Browsers provide websites the options to send push notifications in order to relay important information to the users. However, a lot of websites just end up sharing way too many notifications almost to the extent where it can be considered spam. Also Read - Google disables RCS feature in India after users get bombarded with multiple ads

Google is now working on a way to reduce this spam. Chrome will be blocking notifications from websites that the company deems to be “disruptive”. This has been reported by 9to5Google. Chrome is making some changes to its code which will enable the browsers to automatically revoke a website’s permission to send pop-up notifications. It will also block any future attempts by the website to ask for permission to send notifications. Also Read - Google TV app arrives on iOS, lets you control your Android TV and do a lot more

Some users, in order to skip to the content of the website, often just click on allow. Later, the website starts sending unrelated and frequent notifications. It is easy for users to fall into this trick. Google has already implemented some features in order to remind people about the spam they can receive if they are being tricked into allowing notifications. Also Read - Google is combining Meet, Duo in a single app: What this means for you

The website sends outright spam in some case and that the reason why Google is trying to bring some changes to the code of the browser.

The report also quoted a Google Spokesperson who said, “Notification spam is one of the top complaint reports we receive from Chrome users. This feature is focused on addressing this problem by ensuring users are only receiving relevant notifications. We see this work as acting on behalf of users to protect their interests, and is an intervention that is under user control and discretion.”

Considering that Google often gives the user the choice, this time around too the user may have a choice to turn off the automatic selection of “disruptive” websites. However, for the most part, it will be Google’s discretion to label which website is disruptive and which is not. For now, there’s no official word on the rollout of such a feature.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: June 2, 2022 6:22 PM IST
  • Updated Date: June 2, 2022 6:24 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Google Chrome new feature: Google working on new code to reduce spam
Apps
Google Chrome new feature: Google working on new code to reduce spam
'Work from office or leave': Elon Musk warns Tesla employees

News

'Work from office or leave': Elon Musk warns Tesla employees

YouTube introduces a new way to connect TV with phone

Apps

YouTube introduces a new way to connect TV with phone

Kia EV6 First Look: View pics of Kia's first electric car in India

Photo Gallery

Kia EV6 First Look: View pics of Kia's first electric car in India

Amazfit GTS 2 (new version) to launch in India on June 5

Wearables

Amazfit GTS 2 (new version) to launch in India on June 5

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Google Chrome new feature: Google working on new code to reduce spam

'Work from office or leave': Elon Musk warns Tesla employees

Mahindra Thar rendered as an electric 4 4 SUV: View images

Mahindra Thar rendered as an electric 4×4 SUV: Check images

Google pauses its RCS feature in India: Find out why

How to Auto Delete Youtube History

WhatsApp may eventually allow you to edit messages even after they have been sent

Best Gaming Laptops Under Rs. 50000

Smartwatches under Rs 2000

Here are the Dizo Watch S alternatives you can consider buying

Related Topics

Latest Videos

BGR Talks with Dinesh Sharma, Business Head, ASUS India

BGR Talks

BGR Talks with Dinesh Sharma, Business Head, ASUS India
How to Auto Delete Youtube History

Features

How to Auto Delete Youtube History
Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 Leaked it's whole look, Check out the video to know the details

News

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 Leaked it's whole look, Check out the video to know the details
WhatsApp may eventually allow you to edit messages even after they have been sent, Watch the video to know more.

Features

WhatsApp may eventually allow you to edit messages even after they have been sent, Watch the video to know more.

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999