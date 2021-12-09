Earlier this month, some Google Pixel users reported having issues while calling emergency services in the US. Owing to the nature of the complaint, Pixel Team quickly investigated the matter and now we know exactly what happened: Microsoft Teams. Also Read - Best deals on budget smartphones on Flipkart in December 2021

Google, via a post in the Google Pixel subreddit, has confirmed that an emergency calling bug is affecting Android smartphones under a ‘limited set of circumstances’. This bug is preventing users from calling emergency services and it is being caused by “unintended interaction between Microsoft Teams app and underlying Android operating system.” Also Read - How to customise the text of Link sticker on Instagram

The company also said that it was able to “reproduce the issue under a limited set of circumstances.” Upon investigation, it determined that only a small number of devices were affected by this bug and that it was aware of only one such user report. Also Read - How to record video meetings on Google Meet in 5 simple steps

To vote for other categories, click here

Specifically, users might face an issue if they have Microsoft Teams installed on their smartphones but not logged in. Both Google and Microsoft are working on resolving the issue and a patch is expected to arrive on the Microsoft Teams app and the Android OS soon. “We will also be providing an Android platform update to the Android ecosystem on January 4,” Google wrote in the post.

Google suggests temporary fix

In the meantime, Google has suggested a temporary fix for this bug. The company says that Android users running Android 10 or later with Microsoft Teams app installed but not signed in should uninstall and reinstall the app. “While this will address the problem in the interim, a Microsoft Teams app update is still required to fully resolve the issue,” the company cautioned.

“We advise users to keep an eye out for an update to the Microsoft Teams app, and ensure it is applied as soon as available. We will update this post once the new version of Microsoft Teams is available to 100% of users,” Google added.

Meanwhile, if you are an Android user running an older version of Google’s Android OS (older than Android 10), you are not impacted by this bug. Also, Microsoft Teams app users who have signed in the app are also not impacted by this bug.