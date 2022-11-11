comscore Google introduces new features to help you watch 2022 FIFA World Cup
Google doesn’t want to miss 2022 FIFA World Cup, so it has launched cross-platform features to help you get updates

Google has introduced a host of new features on Google Search, YouTube, Google TV, Google Assistant and Google Discover to help fans catch up with 2022 FIFA World Cup updates.

2022 FIFA World Cup

Image: Google

The 2022 FIFA World Cup will begin in Qatar on November 20, 2022. The gaming event will witness 32 nations competing against each other. Before the event begins, Google has rolled out a major update across its services that will enable users to get minute by minute updates of all the matches. The company has introduced a host of new features on Google Search, Google Assistant, Google Discover, YouTube and Google TV that will help users not only get access to the scores and match highlights but also watch all the matches live. Also Read - YouTube Music and Premium reach 80 mn paid subscribers milestone

Here are all the new features coming to Google’s services that will help you get updates from the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup: Also Read - YouTube starts rolling out its TikTok rival Shorts on TV globally

Google Search

Here are all the new 2022 FIFA World Cup-focused features that Google has introduced on Google Search: Also Read - Google Lens lands on Search web, here is how to use it

— Users can type ‘World Cup’ or ‘FIFA World Cup’ in Google Search and click on the bell in the top-right-hand corner to opt-in to receive notifications about the teams of their choice.

— Google said that when users look up a match, they will be able to view in-depth stats, win probabilities and key events timelines.

— Android users will also be able to pin the score on their smartphone screens so that they can get match updates on the go. “Using your Android Google App or from Search on mobile browsers, simply tap the match you want to track and drag to pin the score anywhere on your screen,” Google explained in a blog post.

— Users can also watch important moments from the matches with daily recap videos directly on Search from FIFA+ and official broadcasters including beIN SPORTS, BBC, ZDF and more.

— Google also said that when users look for players on Search, they will be able to rate players based on how they think they will perform and see how that rating stands up against the others. Soon, users will also be able to compete with fans in the company’s multiplayer online game.

YouTube

Here are all the new 2022 FIFA World Cup-focused features coming to YouTube:

— Starting November 20, YouTube TV subscribers will be able to watch live the FIFA World Cup 2022 on FOX and FS1.

— YouTube TV members who have subscribed to the 4K Plus add-on can enjoy all 64 matches in ultra-high-definition video quality.

Google TV

Here are all the new 2022 FIFA World Cup-focused features coming to Google TV:

— Google said that fans will be able to watch the matches and related details on their Google TV devices
— 2022 FIFA World Cup-related updates will also be available in the For you tab. “A new row lets you explore World Cup content like live games, highlights, recaps and more from FIFA+, ITV, Peacock, Telemundo, ViX and other broadcasters,” the company added.

All of the features will be available on the new Chromecast with Google TV and other Google TV devices including Hisense, Philips, Sony and TCL.

Google Discover

— Google said that Discover will get a new label for businesses on Search that will launch ahead of the games and help users watch the game with other fans.

— The company also said that soon users will be able to search for “Where to watch the world cup near me” within Search to find a nearby venue of their choice.

Wear OS

— Now users can check their match viewing plans from the calendar in the Agenda app and ask Google to set reminders for upcoming matches.

— Users can also Hublot’s Big Bang e FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, which is a Wear OS-powered smartwatch that will be used by all of the official referees in the World Cup. Before the tournament begins, the watch will display a countdown to the opening match on November 20. During the tournament, users will get useful information ahead of a match, like team line-ups and player profiles.

Google Assistant

FIFA fans will also be able to get updates via Google Assistant. Users can say “Give me a soccer fun fact” to learn about the first females to referee the tournament, the number of stadiums lined up to host the event and more. “To chat about the game, ask Assistant, “Do you like soccer?” and “Who’s your favorite soccer player?”, or celebrate together with “It’s game time” or “Say goal”,” the company added.

  Published Date: November 11, 2022 11:08 AM IST
