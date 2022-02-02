comscore Unlimited Google Drive backups for WhatsApp could soon be a thing of past
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Google Drive may stop giving unlimited space to WhatsApp users
News

Google Drive may stop giving unlimited space to WhatsApp users

Apps

Google Drive offers unlimited space to Android users for storing their WhatsApp chat backups. But that might change soon as Google is planning to put a cap to the unlimited storage space.

WhatsApp

WhatsApp’s Android users so far have enjoyed unlimited space when it comes to chat backups on Google Drive. But this may change soon as Google is reportedly planning to put a cap on the storage space that it provides for chat backs on Google Drive. Also Read - WhatsApp users, beware of this Android app that recovers delete messages

WhatsApp’s chats for iOS users are backed up on iCloud, which provides a limited 5GB of free storage space. On the other hand, Google Drive, where chat backups of WhatsApp’s Android app users are stored, has offered unlimited storage space to users until now. This means that their WhatsApp chat backups don’t count against their free Google Drive storage space, which is 15GB for all Google account holders. Also Read - WhatsApp new feature incoming, group admins to get more power very soon

Now, WABetaInfo reports that Google Drive might put a limit to the free storage space that it offers to Android users for storing their WhatsApp chat backups. The blog site has found strings in WhatsApp’s code which suggest that ‘Google Drive backup is changing’. The screenshot shared by the blog site also suggests that WhatsApp will warn users when their chat backup space is full or when the limit is approaching. Also Read - Google may offer you limited space for storing your WhatsApp chat backups

There is no word on the total amount of storage space that Google will offer to WhatsApp users for their chat backups. Details regarding the timeline of implementation for this change also remains unknown for now.

That said, it’s not surprising that Google is planning to put a cap on the unlimited storage space that it offered for WhatsApp chat backups on Google Drive. Last year, the company implemented a similar change for Google Photos as well.

Additionally, this change explains another feature that is in the making at WhatsApp. The blog site back in October last year had reported that the Meta-owned messaging app was planning to offer a new set of controls to its users for managing their chat backups. The new settings included separate toggle buttons for audio messages, video files, images and other files among other things. In light of recent developments, these controls will help WhatsApp’s Android users manage their chat backups more efficiently.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: February 2, 2022 9:27 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Unlimited Google Drive backups for WhatsApp could soon be a thing of past
Apps
Unlimited Google Drive backups for WhatsApp could soon be a thing of past
Telegram adds video stickers, new in-app navigation, reactions and more

Apps

Telegram adds video stickers, new in-app navigation, reactions and more

Realme 9 Pro+ with heart rate monitoring confirmed: Check price, specifications, more

Mobiles

Realme 9 Pro+ with heart rate monitoring confirmed: Check price, specifications, more

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite launch expected this month, key specifications leak

Mobiles

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite launch expected this month, key specifications leak

Union Budget 2022: Why govt is pushing battery swapping technology for EVs

Features

Union Budget 2022: Why govt is pushing battery swapping technology for EVs

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Unlimited Google Drive backups for WhatsApp could soon be a thing of past

Realme 9 Pro+ with heart rate monitoring confirmed: Check price, specifications, more

Union Budget 2022: Why govt is pushing battery swapping technology for EVs

Drones to take over Indian skies? From agriculture to startups, Budget 2022 propels 'drone shakti'

Reliance JioPhone 5G smartphone: From price to specs, what to expect

Union Budget 2022: Why govt is pushing battery swapping technology for EVs

What is an E-Passport ? Know It's Benefits and Features | BGR India

Union Budget 2022: Indian EV brands react to new battery swapping policy

What cryptocurrency exchanges have to say about new 30 percent crypto tax

Explained | SIM vs eSIM vs iSIM

Related Topics

Related Stories

Unlimited Google Drive backups for WhatsApp could soon be a thing of past

Apps

Unlimited Google Drive backups for WhatsApp could soon be a thing of past
WhatsApp users, beware of this Android app that recovers delete messages

Apps

WhatsApp users, beware of this Android app that recovers delete messages
WhatsApp new feature incoming, group admins to get more power very soon

Apps

WhatsApp new feature incoming, group admins to get more power very soon
Google may offer limited space for WhatsApp backups

Apps

Google may offer limited space for WhatsApp backups
WhatsApp chief confirms iPad app is a possibility

Apps

WhatsApp chief confirms iPad app is a possibility

हिंदी समाचार

Telegram अपडेट के साथ आए कई नए फीचर्स, अब वीडियो से बना सकेंगे एनिमेटेड स्टिकर

पीएम मोदी के आगे सब 'फेल', YouTube पर बने टॉप ग्लोबल लीडर

Realme 9 Pro+ में होगा अनोखा फीचर, स्मार्टवॉच की तरह बताएगा यूजर का हार्ट रेट

Garena Free Fire के ये 3 लैंडिंग स्पॉट हैं सेफ, मगर लूट मिलती है बेहतरीन

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for Today (1 February): फ्री फायर में आज धांसू रिवॉर्ड जीतने का मौका, जानें कैसे करें क्लेम

Latest Videos

iPhone 13 Lookalike Gionee G13 Pro Launched Around Rs.6000 | Know It's Other Features | BGR India

News

iPhone 13 Lookalike Gionee G13 Pro Launched Around Rs.6000 | Know It's Other Features | BGR India
What is an E-Passport ? Know It's Benefits and Features | BGR India

Features

What is an E-Passport ? Know It's Benefits and Features | BGR India
Google Android Auto App Bug Gets Fixed | Know How To Resolve Text Message Problem

News

Google Android Auto App Bug Gets Fixed | Know How To Resolve Text Message Problem
Lenovo Legion Y90 to be Launched as world's first phone with 22GB RAM

News

Lenovo Legion Y90 to be Launched as world's first phone with 22GB RAM

News

Unlimited Google Drive backups for WhatsApp could soon be a thing of past
Apps
Unlimited Google Drive backups for WhatsApp could soon be a thing of past
Realme 9 Pro+ with heart rate monitoring confirmed: Check price, specifications, more

Mobiles

Realme 9 Pro+ with heart rate monitoring confirmed: Check price, specifications, more
Union Budget 2022: Why govt is pushing battery swapping technology for EVs

Features

Union Budget 2022: Why govt is pushing battery swapping technology for EVs
Drones to take over Indian skies? From agriculture to startups, Budget 2022 propels 'drone shakti'

News

Drones to take over Indian skies? From agriculture to startups, Budget 2022 propels 'drone shakti'
Reliance JioPhone 5G smartphone: From price to specs, what to expect

Mobiles

Reliance JioPhone 5G smartphone: From price to specs, what to expect

new arrivals in india

Micromax In Note 2
Micromax In Note 2

13,490

Tecno Pova Neo
Tecno Pova Neo

12,999

Realme 9i
Realme 9i

13,999

Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G
Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G

26,999

Xiaomi Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G
Xiaomi Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G

39,999

Vivo Y33T
Vivo Y33T

18,990

Vivo V23
Vivo V23

29,990

Moto G51 5G
Moto G51 5G

14,999

Tecno Spark 8T
Tecno Spark 8T

8,999

Samsung Galaxy A32
Samsung Galaxy A32

Price Not Available

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition

37,999

Best Sellers