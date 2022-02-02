Unlimited Google Drive backups for WhatsApp could soon be a thing of past

WhatsApp’s Android users so far have enjoyed unlimited space when it comes to chat backups on Google Drive. But this may change soon as Google is reportedly planning to put a cap on the storage space that it provides for chat backs on Google Drive. Also Read - WhatsApp users, beware of this Android app that recovers delete messages

WhatsApp’s chats for iOS users are backed up on iCloud, which provides a limited 5GB of free storage space. On the other hand, Google Drive, where chat backups of WhatsApp’s Android app users are stored, has offered unlimited storage space to users until now. This means that their WhatsApp chat backups don’t count against their free Google Drive storage space, which is 15GB for all Google account holders. Also Read - WhatsApp new feature incoming, group admins to get more power very soon

Now, WABetaInfo reports that Google Drive might put a limit to the free storage space that it offers to Android users for storing their WhatsApp chat backups. The blog site has found strings in WhatsApp’s code which suggest that ‘Google Drive backup is changing’. The screenshot shared by the blog site also suggests that WhatsApp will warn users when their chat backup space is full or when the limit is approaching. Also Read - Google may offer you limited space for storing your WhatsApp chat backups

There is no word on the total amount of storage space that Google will offer to WhatsApp users for their chat backups. Details regarding the timeline of implementation for this change also remains unknown for now.

That said, it’s not surprising that Google is planning to put a cap on the unlimited storage space that it offered for WhatsApp chat backups on Google Drive. Last year, the company implemented a similar change for Google Photos as well.

Additionally, this change explains another feature that is in the making at WhatsApp. The blog site back in October last year had reported that the Meta-owned messaging app was planning to offer a new set of controls to its users for managing their chat backups. The new settings included separate toggle buttons for audio messages, video files, images and other files among other things. In light of recent developments, these controls will help WhatsApp’s Android users manage their chat backups more efficiently.