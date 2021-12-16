comscore Google Drive will not let you save and share these photos or videos
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Google Drive users alert! These kind of photos and videos violate Google's policies
News

Google Drive users alert! These kind of photos and videos violate Google's policies

Apps

Users store a lot of their personal information in Google Drive. But before doing this, know what things should not be stored on Google Drive, which is against the company's rules. In this case, the company has clarified its policy of prohibiting the distribution of malware, copyright, and pornographic material.

google drive

Google has announced a new policy for its cloud storage service, Drive. The company has been working hard to reduce the number of restricted files violating the company’s policies. Google explained in the new blog post that it would actively work towards identifying the files hosted on its platform, which are breaching the company’s terms of services and abuse program policies. Also Read - Deleted important WhatsApp chats accidentally? Here’s how to recover them

Users store a lot of their personal information in Google Drive. But before doing this, know what things should not be stored on Google Drive, which is against the company’s rules. The company has clarified its policy of prohibiting the distribution of malware, copyright, and pornographic material. Also Read - Google is currently testing a new feature for Google Drive to make it easier to search for files

Concerned by the proliferation of illegal software licenses, movies, games, and pornographic materials, Google said it is taking it very seriously. The company has warned that strict action will be taken if any material is against its policies. These files will be restricted automatically and will no longer be shared with other people. Additionally, access to these files will be withdrawn from everyone but the owner. Also Read - Google Chrome lets you check leaked passwords and fix them with this simple tool

As per previous reports, illegal software licenses, movies, games, and pornographic materials are being kept and shared indiscriminately by people on the Internet. Such content has also been put on Google Search, and some people using Google Drive have made public links to such content in their accounts.

“The owner of the item in Google Drive will receive an email notifying them of the action taken and alerting them of how to request a review of the restriction if they think it is a mistake. For items in shared drives, the shared drive manager will receive the notification,” Google said in a blog post.

How to request a review of a violation

  1. First of all, open the file
  2. Click on Share
  3. Tap on request a review
  4. Your file will be sent for the review

There are several behaviors listed by Google that come under the violation policies. These include:

  1. Spam, malware, and phishing
  2. Violence
  3. Hate speech
  4. Terrorist content
  5. Harassment, bullying, and threats
  6. Sexually explicit material
  7. Child exploitation
  8. Impersonation
  9. Personal and confidential information
  10. Illegal activities
  11. Public streaming
  12. Copyright infringement
  13. Content use and submission
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: December 16, 2021 12:47 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Top five cryptocurrencies by market cap
Photo Gallery
Top five cryptocurrencies by market cap
Top five cryptocurrencies by market cap

Photo Gallery

Top five cryptocurrencies by market cap

Huawei P50 Pocket foldable smartphone is set to launch on December 23

Mobiles

Huawei P50 Pocket foldable smartphone is set to launch on December 23

Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2021 goes live at midnight: Deals on smartphones, tablets, Smart TVs, and more

Deals

Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2021 goes live at midnight: Deals on smartphones, tablets, Smart TVs, and more

Best Christmas gifts for gamers: Gaming subscriptions, controllers, more

Photo Gallery

Best Christmas gifts for gamers: Gaming subscriptions, controllers, more

Best Christmas gifts for gamers: Gaming subscriptions, controllers, more

Photo Gallery

Best Christmas gifts for gamers: Gaming subscriptions, controllers, more

Top technology related movies/shows Netflix has to offer

Photo Gallery

Top technology related movies/shows Netflix has to offer

Top movies/shows on Netflix that a techie should not miss: Jamtara, You, The Social Dilemma and more

Photo Gallery

Top movies/shows on Netflix that a techie should not miss: Jamtara, You, The Social Dilemma and more

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Google Drive will not let you save and share these photos or videos

Huawei P50 Pocket foldable smartphone is set to launch on December 23

How to use WhatsApp's preview voice message feature

Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2021 goes live at midnight: Deals on smartphones, tablets, Smart TVs, and more

Netflix India subscription plans get cheaper | Starts at Rs 149

BMW iX Launched in India

Log4j vulnerability explained in 10 points: What is it, should you be worried?

What will the metaverse look like in 2022?

Kamala Harris fears using wireless earphones, should you be worried too?

Worst marketing gimmicks that brands should avoid to exploit consumers

Related Topics

Related Stories

Deleted important WhatsApp chats accidentally? Here s how to recover them

How To

Deleted important WhatsApp chats accidentally? Here s how to recover them
Google is testing a new 'Search chips' feature for Google Drive

News

Google is testing a new 'Search chips' feature for Google Drive
Google Chrome lets you check leaked passwords and fix them with this simple tool

News

Google Chrome lets you check leaked passwords and fix them with this simple tool
Google to delete your content if you remain inactive for 2 years

News

Google to delete your content if you remain inactive for 2 years
Google Drive files will be auto-deleted after 30 days from October 13

News

Google Drive files will be auto-deleted after 30 days from October 13

हिंदी समाचार

Battleground Mobile India (BGMI) या PUBG Mobile में ब्रिज कैंपिंग कैसे करें? यहां जानें कुछ बेस्ट टिप्स

WhatsApp ने भारत के 500 गांवों को लिया गोद, जानिए क्या है इनका प्रोजेक्ट?

Voter ID Card को अब PAN Card की तरह अपने Aadhaar Card से कर पाएंगे लिंक, जानें तरीका

Free Fire में इस साल आई Evo गन स्किन्स, जो बनाती हैं हथियारों को बेहद खतरनाक

Vivo Wireless Sport Lite हुआ लॉन्च, कई बढ़िया फीचर्स से लैस नेकबैंड सिर्फ 5 मिनट में होगा चार्ज

Latest Videos

Netflix India subscription plans get cheaper | Starts at Rs 149

News

Netflix India subscription plans get cheaper | Starts at Rs 149
BMW iX Launched | Vikram Pahwa, President BMW Group India talks about the Newly Launched EV

Features

BMW iX Launched | Vikram Pahwa, President BMW Group India talks about the Newly Launched EV
Android 12 (Go Edition) launched for entry-level smartphones | Offers 6 new features

News

Android 12 (Go Edition) launched for entry-level smartphones | Offers 6 new features
LAVA Agni 5G Smartphone Review | Cool features under ₹ 20,000

News

LAVA Agni 5G Smartphone Review | Cool features under ₹ 20,000

News

Huawei P50 Pocket foldable smartphone is set to launch on December 23
Mobiles
Huawei P50 Pocket foldable smartphone is set to launch on December 23
How to use WhatsApp's preview voice message feature

How To

How to use WhatsApp's preview voice message feature
Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2021 goes live at midnight: Deals on smartphones, tablets, Smart TVs, and more

Deals

Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2021 goes live at midnight: Deals on smartphones, tablets, Smart TVs, and more
Netflix India subscription plans get cheaper | Starts at Rs 149

News

Netflix India subscription plans get cheaper | Starts at Rs 149
Instagram reportedly has over 2 billion monthly active users, but might not officially announce it: Here's why

Apps

Instagram reportedly has over 2 billion monthly active users, but might not officially announce it: Here's why

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy A32
Samsung Galaxy A32

Price Not Available

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition

37,999

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

45,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

74,999

Realme GT Neo 2
Realme GT Neo 2

31,999

Vivo X70 Pro Plus
Vivo X70 Pro Plus

84,990

Vivo X70 Pro
Vivo X70 Pro

51,990

Poco C31
Poco C31

10,999

Apple IPhone 13
Apple IPhone 13

79,900

Apple IPhone 13 Pro Max
Apple IPhone 13 Pro Max

1,29,900

Best Sellers