Google Drive will not let you save and share these photos or videos

Google has announced a new policy for its cloud storage service, Drive. The company has been working hard to reduce the number of restricted files violating the company's policies. Google explained in the new blog post that it would actively work towards identifying the files hosted on its platform, which are breaching the company's terms of services and abuse program policies.

Users store a lot of their personal information in Google Drive. But before doing this, know what things should not be stored on Google Drive, which is against the company's rules. The company has clarified its policy of prohibiting the distribution of malware, copyright, and pornographic material.

Concerned by the proliferation of illegal software licenses, movies, games, and pornographic materials, Google said it is taking it very seriously. The company has warned that strict action will be taken if any material is against its policies. These files will be restricted automatically and will no longer be shared with other people. Additionally, access to these files will be withdrawn from everyone but the owner.

As per previous reports, illegal software licenses, movies, games, and pornographic materials are being kept and shared indiscriminately by people on the Internet. Such content has also been put on Google Search, and some people using Google Drive have made public links to such content in their accounts.

“The owner of the item in Google Drive will receive an email notifying them of the action taken and alerting them of how to request a review of the restriction if they think it is a mistake. For items in shared drives, the shared drive manager will receive the notification,” Google said in a blog post.

How to request a review of a violation

First of all, open the file Click on Share Tap on request a review Your file will be sent for the review

There are several behaviors listed by Google that come under the violation policies. These include: