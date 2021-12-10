Google extends Play Store billing policy deadline to October 2022

Google on Friday announced that it was extending the deadline for implementing its updated Play Store billing policy in India. Earlier, the updated Play Store billing policy was set to come into effect in India on March 31, 2022. Now, it will come into effect on October 31, 2022 giving developers in India seven more months to integrate the company’s billing system in their apps. Also Read - Apple Music support arrives on Google Nest smart speakers in India: How to use it

"We recognise the unique needs of the developer ecosystem in India and remain committed to partnering with developers in India on their growth journey. In October 2020, we had announced March 31, 2022 as the timeline for developers in India to integrate with Play's billing system," a Google spokesperson said in a statement.

"We are extending this to October 31, 2022 to provide developers in India the required product support for recurring payments through convenient user payment systems, including UPI and wallets, and also provide them more time in light of the changes to India's recurring digital payments guidelines," the spokesperson added.



Google, much like Apple, requires developers selling their products and services via Play Store to use its native billing system and pay a 30% commission on the sales as a fee for using its platform. This fee was earlier set to 15% for developers.

Last year, the company announced that it would enforce the new policy starting September 31, 2021. While the new billing guidelines did come into effect for global developers, the company delayed its implementation in India to March 2022 owing to intense backlash from Indian developers.

Then earlier this year, Google announced that it was reducing the Play Store commission on the first $1 million in the annual developer earnings from 30% to 15%. This change came into effect in July 2021. In October this year, the company made further changes to its Play Store fee model. Google announced that it was cutting the fees for subscriptions from 30% to 15%. It also announced that it was reducing the fee for specific verticals of apps in the Play Media Experience Program to 10%.

Around the same time, Alliance of Digital India Foundation (ADIF), the firm that represents Indian startups and developers, moved to the Competition Commission of India (CCI) seeking interim relief from the Google Play Store billing policy that was set to come into effect in March 2022.