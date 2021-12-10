comscore Google extends Play Store billing policy deadline to October 2022
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Google extends Play Store billing policy deadline in India to October 2022
News

Google extends Play Store billing policy deadline in India to October 2022

Apps

The updated Play Store billing policy will come into effect in India on October 31, 2022.

Google Play Store

Google on Friday announced that it was extending the deadline for implementing its updated Play Store billing policy in India. Earlier, the updated Play Store billing policy was set to come into effect in India on March 31, 2022. Now, it will come into effect on October 31, 2022 giving developers in India seven more months to integrate the company’s billing system in their apps. Also Read - Apple Music support arrives on Google Nest smart speakers in India: How to use it

“We recognise the unique needs of the developer ecosystem in India and remain committed to partnering with developers in India on their growth journey. In October 2020, we had announced March 31, 2022 as the timeline for developers in India to integrate with Play’s billing system,” a Google spokesperson said in a statement. Also Read - Google is bringing Android games to Windows PCs in 2022

“We are extending this to October 31, 2022 to provide developers in India the required product support for recurring payments through convenient user payment systems, including UPI and wallets, and also provide them more time in light of the changes to India’s recurring digital payments guidelines,” the spokesperson added. Also Read - Google Photos gets cinematic photos, people and pets widget and more


To vote for other categories, click here

Google, much like Apple, requires developers selling their products and services via Play Store to use its native billing system and pay a 30% commission on the sales as a fee for using its platform. This fee was earlier set to 15% for developers.

Last year, the company announced that it would enforce the new policy starting September 31, 2021. While the new billing guidelines did come into effect for global developers, the company delayed its implementation in India to March 2022 owing to intense backlash from Indian developers.

Then earlier this year, Google announced that it was reducing the Play Store commission on the first $1 million in the annual developer earnings from 30% to 15%. This change came into effect in July 2021. In October this year, the company made further changes to its Play Store fee model. Google announced that it was cutting the fees for subscriptions from 30% to 15%. It also announced that it was reducing the fee for specific verticals of apps in the Play Media Experience Program to 10%.

Around the same time, Alliance of Digital India Foundation (ADIF), the firm that represents Indian startups and developers, moved to the Competition Commission of India (CCI) seeking interim relief from the Google Play Store billing policy that was set to come into effect in March 2022.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: December 10, 2021 5:55 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Samsung to host a keynote event on January 4 at CES 2022
News
Samsung to host a keynote event on January 4 at CES 2022
Elon Musk wants to quit his jobs and become an influencer

News

Elon Musk wants to quit his jobs and become an influencer

Do not miss this deal! Apple MacBook Air M1 available at just Rs 79,500

Deals

Do not miss this deal! Apple MacBook Air M1 available at just Rs 79,500

Google extends Play Store billing policy deadline to October 2022

Apps

Google extends Play Store billing policy deadline to October 2022

The Game Awards 2021 Best Mobile Game nominees, winner: It's not PUBG New State?

Photo Gallery

The Game Awards 2021 Best Mobile Game nominees, winner: It's not PUBG New State?

The Game Awards 2021 Best Mobile Game nominees, winner: It's not PUBG New State?

Photo Gallery

The Game Awards 2021 Best Mobile Game nominees, winner: It's not PUBG New State?

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Samsung to host a keynote event on January 4 at CES 2022

Elon Musk wants to quit his jobs and become an influencer

Do not miss this deal! Apple MacBook Air M1 available at just Rs 79,500

Google extends Play Store billing policy deadline to October 2022

Samsung Rollable Smartwatch May Come With Expandable Display, Center Camera

Kamala Harris fears using wireless earphones, should you be worried too?

Worst marketing gimmicks that brands should avoid to exploit consumers

Why two billionaires are fighting over your internet connection

Can we really expect 6G by 2023 when India is still facing its biggest challenges in implementing 5G

Omicron impact: Why smartphone makers must be wary of the new COVID-19 variant

Related Topics

Related Stories

Google extends Play Store billing policy deadline to October 2022

Apps

Google extends Play Store billing policy deadline to October 2022
Apple Music support arrives on Google Nest smart speakers in India

How To

Apple Music support arrives on Google Nest smart speakers in India
Android games are coming to Windows PCs in 2022

Gaming

Android games are coming to Windows PCs in 2022
Google Photos is getting a major update ahead of holiday season

Apps

Google Photos is getting a major update ahead of holiday season
Google releases Android 12L Beta 1: Eligible devices, what's new and more

Mobiles

Google releases Android 12L Beta 1: Eligible devices, what's new and more

हिंदी समाचार

रियलमी बनी देश की नंबर वन स्मार्टफोन ब्रांड, सैमसंग, शाओमी रह गए पीछे

इस गेम ने दी PUBG Mobile, Free Fire को मात, जीता अवॉर्ड

Free Fire Emotes मिलेंगे फ्री, ट्राई करने होंगे ये तीन तरीके

Free Fire Redeem Codes for Today (10th December): आज के इस एक्टिव रिडीम कोड से मिलेंगे शानदार Rewards

Free Fire Elite Pass Season 44 कब होगा रिलीज, लीक हुए रिवॉर्ड्स

Latest Videos

Samsung Rollable Smartwatch May Come With Expandable Display, Center Camera

News

Samsung Rollable Smartwatch May Come With Expandable Display, Center Camera
Samsung Announces Irresistible Offers on Galaxy S21 Series

News

Samsung Announces Irresistible Offers on Galaxy S21 Series
Noise to launch hi-end audio wearable in partnership with Bragi

News

Noise to launch hi-end audio wearable in partnership with Bragi
Apple iOS 15.2 brings new feature to identify non-genuine iPhone parts

News

Apple iOS 15.2 brings new feature to identify non-genuine iPhone parts

News

Samsung to host a keynote event on January 4 at CES 2022
News
Samsung to host a keynote event on January 4 at CES 2022
Elon Musk wants to quit his jobs and become an influencer

News

Elon Musk wants to quit his jobs and become an influencer
Do not miss this deal! Apple MacBook Air M1 available at just Rs 79,500

Deals

Do not miss this deal! Apple MacBook Air M1 available at just Rs 79,500
Google extends Play Store billing policy deadline to October 2022

Apps

Google extends Play Store billing policy deadline to October 2022
Samsung Rollable Smartwatch May Come With Expandable Display, Center Camera

News

Samsung Rollable Smartwatch May Come With Expandable Display, Center Camera

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Best Sellers