comscore Google Fit now lets you measure your vitals using your iPhone’s camera
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Google Fit now lets you measure heart rate, respiratory rate using your iPhone’s camera
News

Google Fit now lets you measure heart rate, respiratory rate using your iPhone’s camera

Apps

Google Fit's latest update enables iPhone users to measure their heart rate and respiratory rate simply by using their iPhones’ cameras.

Google Fit

Image: Google

Google has released a major update to its Google Fit for iOS app. This update enables iPhone users to measure their heart rate and respiratory rate simply by using their iPhones’ cameras. It also enables them to measure their vitals even when they are out of network coverage area, in other words, when they are offline. Also Read - Microsoft pulls out of in-person presence at CES 2022 amid Covid concerns

According to a report by 9To5 Google, Google has rolled out a new feature on its Google Fit for iOS app that enables iPhone users to measure their heart rate by placing their fingers on the rear-facing camera lens and applying light pressure. Users can also turn on the flash to increase the accuracy in a dimly-lit environment. Alternatively, they can also place their hands and their iPhones in front of a light source. Also Read - How to transfer all your passwords from Apple to Android

The company is reportedly using changes in the colour of users’ fingers to measure the blood flow. The heart rate algorithm also takes into account a host of other factors including skin tone, age and lightning among other things. The entire process takes around 30 seconds to measure, post which the preview graph and Blood Pressure measurements appear at the bottom of the screen in the app. Once the app has shown results, users can decide if they want to record the measured vitals in the app or not. Also Read - CES 2022: Now Google, Intel, GM, Lenovo cancel plans amid rising Covid-19 cases

The best part about this feature is that it doesn’t require the app to interact with Google’s servers for processing data. Simply said, it works even if there is no internet connection or if the iPhone is in offline mode.

Measuring respiratory rate

Coming to the respiratory measurements, the publication says that Google Fit’s iOS app uses iPhone’s FaceID cameras to measure breaths taken per minute. All users need to do is place their iPhones on a stable surface such that their heads and their torsos are clearly visible via the phone’s front camera. Just like the heart rate measurements, the process takes around 30 seconds, during which time the Google Fit app calculates the users’ respiratory rate by measuring the chest movements using computer vision tracking technology.

It is worth noting, Google had first introduced this feature on Android phones. Now, almost a year later, the company is rolling out support for these features in its iOS app. That said, Google explicitly cautions its users that the measurements made by the app are “not intended for medical purposes and should not be used to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease or medical condition.”

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: December 25, 2021 3:36 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Here s when you will be able to buy Sony PS5 in India
Gaming
Here s when you will be able to buy Sony PS5 in India
Reliance Jio introduces Rs 2,545 Happy New Year offer

Telecom

Reliance Jio introduces Rs 2,545 Happy New Year offer

How to send Christmas wishes, stickers on WhatsApp

Apps

How to send Christmas wishes, stickers on WhatsApp

CES 2022: After Google, Microsoft scraps Las Vegas plans

News

CES 2022: After Google, Microsoft scraps Las Vegas plans

Why 2021 was the year of foldable display smartphones?

Opinions

Why 2021 was the year of foldable display smartphones?

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Google Fit now lets you measure your vitals using your iPhone s camera

Here s when you will be able to buy Sony PS5 in India

CES 2022: After Google, Microsoft scraps Las Vegas plans

You will soon be able to make cryptocurrency payments on Telegram using Toncoin

WhatsApp may bring new interface for voice calls, animation for heart emojis

Final Goodbye: Tech that called it quits in 2021

Explained: Here s how your online transactions will change from January 1

From metaverse and NFTs, here are the top tech trends of 2021

Scanner Go App users and features

Samsung Galaxy Tab 8 Launched

Related Topics

Related Stories

Google Fit now lets you measure your vitals using your iPhone s camera

Apps

Google Fit now lets you measure your vitals using your iPhone s camera
CES 2022: After Google, Microsoft scraps Las Vegas plans

News

CES 2022: After Google, Microsoft scraps Las Vegas plans
How to break this chain and get all the passwords transferred from Apple to Android

How To

How to break this chain and get all the passwords transferred from Apple to Android
Now Google, Intel, GM cancel in-person event at CES amid rising Covid-19 cases

News

Now Google, Intel, GM cancel in-person event at CES amid rising Covid-19 cases
Vivaldi web browser becomes first web browser for Android Automotive, no sign of Chrome launch

Apps

Vivaldi web browser becomes first web browser for Android Automotive, no sign of Chrome launch

हिंदी समाचार

Free Fire में मिल रहा फ्री में Magic Cube पाने का मौका, जानें कैसे

Reliance Jio ने पेश किया Happy New Year Offer, इस प्लान में यूजर्स को मिलेगा एक्सट्रा बेनिफिट

Realme GT 2 Pro Master Edition का वीडियो टीजर हुआ रिलीज, जानें इस शानदार डिजाइन वाले फोन के लीक स्पेसिफिकेशन्स

Free Fire में Mr. Waggor के Pet Skin को मुफ्त पाने का एक शानदार मौका, सिर्फ इन 3 स्टेप्स को करें फॉलो

iQOO 9 और iQOO 9 Pro फोन 5 जनवरी को होंगे लॉन्च, 120W फास्ट चार्जिंग समेत मिलेंगे ये दमदार स्पेसिफिकेशन

Latest Videos

WhatsApp may bring new interface for voice calls, animation for heart emojis

News

WhatsApp may bring new interface for voice calls, animation for heart emojis
Zoom brings new features for Meetings, Call, Rooms and more

News

Zoom brings new features for Meetings, Call, Rooms and more
Tech Trends 2021: Mind-blowing Gadgets & Technology Launched This Year

News

Tech Trends 2021: Mind-blowing Gadgets & Technology Launched This Year
Apple AirPods 3 REVIEW | Should you buy?

Reviews

Apple AirPods 3 REVIEW | Should you buy?

News

Google Fit now lets you measure your vitals using your iPhone s camera
Apps
Google Fit now lets you measure your vitals using your iPhone s camera
Here s when you will be able to buy Sony PS5 in India

Gaming

Here s when you will be able to buy Sony PS5 in India
CES 2022: After Google, Microsoft scraps Las Vegas plans

News

CES 2022: After Google, Microsoft scraps Las Vegas plans
You will soon be able to make cryptocurrency payments on Telegram using Toncoin

News

You will soon be able to make cryptocurrency payments on Telegram using Toncoin
WhatsApp may bring new interface for voice calls, animation for heart emojis

News

WhatsApp may bring new interface for voice calls, animation for heart emojis

new arrivals in india

Moto G51 5G
Moto G51 5G

14,999

Tecno Spark 8T
Tecno Spark 8T

8,999

Samsung Galaxy A32
Samsung Galaxy A32

Price Not Available

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition

37,999

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

45,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

74,999

Realme GT Neo 2
Realme GT Neo 2

31,999

Vivo X70 Pro Plus
Vivo X70 Pro Plus

84,990

Vivo X70 Pro
Vivo X70 Pro

51,990

Poco C31
Poco C31

10,999

Best Sellers