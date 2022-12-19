Google Search gets multisearch feature, search pages become bilingual

Google hosted the Google for India 2022 event in India today. At the eight edition of Google’s annual event, Google introduced a host of new features for Google Search. The list not only includes a new multisearch features for Google Search but also improvements to ‘Hinglish’ detection and a new bilingual search feature. Also Read - Google for India event 2022: What to expect, how to watch today’s event

So, here are all the new features and functionalities that Google introduced for Google Search:

Google Search pages get bilingual

Google today announced that it is making Google Search research pages bilingual. The company said that this India-first feature will make it easier for people to use more than one language to seek and explore information on Google Search. The company said this feature is powered by advanced machine learning-based translation models and a cross-language search technology. Also Read - Google restores Gmail that went down for millions globally

📣 Introducing an India-first 🇮🇳 innovation which makes Search results bilingual for people who prefer it that way.#GoogleForIndia pic.twitter.com/B4iCqeb6Zc — Google India (@GoogleIndia) December 19, 2022

As far as availability is concerned, Google said that it has already started rolling out this feature in Hindi, and it will be expanding to other Indian languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, and Bengali, in the coming year.

Google Search gets multisearch feature

Google had first introduced multisearch feature in Search back in April 2022. However, at the time, the feature was limited to the United States. Now, as the year is coming to an end, the company is bringing this feature to India. At the Google for India event, the company announced that it is making visual search even more natural with the introduction of Multisearch. With this feature, Search users will be able to use a combination of text and images to simultaneously to search for information on Search.

💠 Finding a notebook & a dress in Ikat? No dikkat 💠 Multisearch lets you take pictures or screenshots & add text to your query – just like naturally pointing at something & asking a question about it.

Coming 🔜in multiple Indian languages, starting with Hindi.#GoogleForIndia pic.twitter.com/ZtXKtnHsGD — Google India (@GoogleIndia) December 19, 2022

Coming to availability, Google said that at the moment, multisearch feature is available in English in India. It will be available to more Indian languages starting with Hindi next year.

Improving Hinglish experience

In addition to the mentioned features, Google also announced that it is improving the Hinglish experience in India. The company today launched a new speech recognition model, which the company says can more effectively understand people who speak in Hinglish. This feature is powered by the company’s neural-network inspired speech recognition model that takes into account the individual’s accents, surrounding sounds, context, and speaking style.

Search within videos

Lastly, the company announced that it is piloting a new search in video functionality that will enable Search users to look for pieces of content within a video in Search. All users need to do is type in their query in the Google Search app on iOS and tap the ‘Search in video’ button.