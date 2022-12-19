comscore Google Search gets multisearch feature, search pages become bilingual
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Google For India 2022 Event Google Search Gets Multisearch Feature Search Pages Become Bilingual
News

Google for India 2022 event: Google Search gets multisearch feature, search pages become bilingual

Apps

Google today hosted Google for India event in India today. At the event, Google introduced multisearch functionality in Google Search. Google also introduced Search in Video features in Google Search.

Highlights

  • Google today hosted Google for India event in India today.
  • At the event, Google introduced multisearch functionality in Google Search.
  • Google also introduced Search in Video features in Google Search.
Google For India event

Image: Shweta Ganjoo for BGR India

Google hosted the Google for India 2022 event in India today. At the eight edition of Google’s annual event, Google introduced a host of new features for Google Search. The list not only includes a new multisearch features for Google Search but also improvements to ‘Hinglish’ detection and a new bilingual search feature. Also Read - Google for India event 2022: What to expect, how to watch today’s event

So, here are all the new features and functionalities that Google introduced for Google Search: Also Read - Google releases its list of favourite Chrome extensions for 2022: How many have you tried before?

Google Search pages get bilingual

Google today announced that it is making Google Search research pages bilingual. The company said that this India-first feature will make it easier for people to use more than one language to seek and explore information on Google Search. The company said this feature is powered by advanced machine learning-based translation models and a cross-language search technology. Also Read - Google restores Gmail that went down for millions globally

As far as availability is concerned, Google said that it has already started rolling out this feature in Hindi, and it will be expanding to other Indian languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, and Bengali, in the coming year.

Google Search gets multisearch feature

Google had first introduced multisearch feature in Search back in April 2022. However, at the time, the feature was limited to the United States. Now, as the year is coming to an end, the company is bringing this feature to India. At the Google for India event, the company announced that it is making visual search even more natural with the introduction of Multisearch. With this feature, Search users will be able to use a combination of text and images to simultaneously to search for information on Search.

Coming to availability, Google said that at the moment, multisearch feature is available in English in India. It will be available to more Indian languages starting with Hindi next year.

Improving Hinglish experience

In addition to the mentioned features, Google also announced that it is improving the Hinglish experience in India. The company today launched a new speech recognition model, which the company says can more effectively understand people who speak in Hinglish. This feature is powered by the company’s neural-network inspired speech recognition model that takes into account the individual’s accents, surrounding sounds, context, and speaking style.

Search within videos

Lastly, the company announced that it is piloting a new search in video functionality that will enable Search users to look for pieces of content within a video in Search. All users need to do is type in their query in the Google Search app on iOS and tap the ‘Search in video’ button.

  • Published Date: December 19, 2022 2:47 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Ducati India announces price hike on its entire motorcycle range: Check details
News
Ducati India announces price hike on its entire motorcycle range: Check details
Bharti Airtel introduces 5G services in Shimla

Telecom

Bharti Airtel introduces 5G services in Shimla

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G launch in India snet for January 2023

Mobiles

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G launch in India snet for January 2023

Elon Musk asks Twitter users if he should step down as 'head of Twitter' after major policy update

News

Elon Musk asks Twitter users if he should step down as 'head of Twitter' after major policy update

New Apple Monitors with Apple Silicon chip may be in works

Laptops

New Apple Monitors with Apple Silicon chip may be in works

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Google Search gets multisearch feature, search pages become bilingual

Ducati India announces price hike on its entire motorcycle range: Check details

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G launch in India set for January 2023

Elon Musk asks Twitter users if he should step down as 'head of Twitter' after major policy update

New Apple Monitors with Apple Silicon chip may be in works

What's Lensa AI and why everyone's using it all of a sudden

Tecno Phantom X2 5G first impressions: Designed to impress

Realme 10 Pro+ 5G: Top 3 features that make it a good option around Rs 25,000

Realme to focus on affordable 5G phones along with feature-rich 4G smartphones in 2023: Madhav Sheth

Lenovo Tab P11 Vs Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab, Watch Which one is better

Related Topics

Latest Videos

BGR Comparisons: Lenovo Tab P11 Vs Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab, Watch Which one is better

Features

BGR Comparisons: Lenovo Tab P11 Vs Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab, Watch Which one is better
Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Policy Services Available on WhatsApp Now, Watch Video For Details

Features

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Policy Services Available on WhatsApp Now, Watch Video For Details
iPhone 15 Ultra: All things that you need to know, Watch video for details

News

iPhone 15 Ultra: All things that you need to know, Watch video for details
BGR Comparisons: Dell Inspiron VS HP Pavilion Laptop, Which one should you buy ?

Features

BGR Comparisons: Dell Inspiron VS HP Pavilion Laptop, Which one should you buy ?