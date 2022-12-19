Google is bringing Digilocker to Android: Here's how

Google today hosted Google for India 2022 event in India today. At the eighth edition of the event, Google announced major updates for its Files app. The company today announced that it is bringing documents securely verified by Indian government’s Digilocker app to Android smartphones. The company is using its Files app for the same. Also Read - Google for India event 2022: What to expect, how to watch today’s event

The company today announced a collaboration with the National eGovernance Division (NeGD) to enable people with easy access to their authentic digital documents directly from the Files by Google app on Android. At the event, Google said that the documents stored in Files by Google app on Android will be in an isolated environment on the device and that they can be accessed only using a unique lock-screen authentication from Digilocker. Also Read - Telegram hacks: How to sign up without a SIM card

For this, the company is using an advanced AI model, which identifies and organises important files on users’ Android smartphones safely. Also Read - Apple hacks: How to use AirPods with Android smartphones

We are bringing @Digilocker_Ind to your Android phones, with the Files by Google app. #GoogleForIndia @GoI_MeitY @abhish18 @NeGD_GoI @digilocker_ind pic.twitter.com/RXPzscRM1i — Google India (@GoogleIndia) December 19, 2022

The Ministry of Electronic and Information Technology (MeitY) said that this functionality “will help millions of Indians to access important digital documents in their ‘Google Files’ section anywhere, anytime”.

Transaction Search in Google Pay

At the event, Google also introduced a new feature in Google Pay. The company today announced a new feature called ‘Transaction Search’ that will enable Google Pay users to raise all of their concerns pertaining to their transactions in the language that they speak. In addition to this, this feature will also help Google Pay users to track their expenditures on the platform.

The new 'Transaction Search' feature on Google Pay, makes it possible to track our spends, and make month-ends smoother ✨ #GoogleForIndia pic.twitter.com/7kOHWA1hXB — Google India (@GoogleIndia) December 19, 2022

Google also shared what it is doing to make transactions on Google Pay safer. The company said that its safety engine maps an aggregate fraud pattern and then flashes a warning to users in their preferred language if it detects any suspicious activity. “The ‘Pay’ button activates in a couple of seconds, giving users a momen to think before paying an unknown person,” the company added.