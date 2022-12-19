comscore Google is bringing Digilocker to Android: Here's how
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Google For India 2022 Google Brings Digilocker To Android Google Pay Gets Transaction Search
News

Google for India 2022: Google brings Digilocker to Android, Google Pay gets Transaction Search

Apps

Google today hosted the eighth edition of Google for India 2022 in India today wherein the company announced that it is bringing Digilocker app to Android using its own Files app.

Highlights

  • Google today hosted Google for India 2022 event in India today.
  • At the event, Google introduced a transaction search feature for Google Pay
  • Google also brought Digilocker to Android phones using its Files app.
Google and Digilocker

Image: Google India / Twitter

Google today hosted Google for India 2022 event in India today. At the eighth edition of the event, Google announced major updates for its Files app. The company today announced that it is bringing documents securely verified by Indian government’s Digilocker app to Android smartphones. The company is using its Files app for the same. Also Read - Google for India event 2022: What to expect, how to watch today’s event

The company today announced a collaboration with the National eGovernance Division (NeGD) to enable people with easy access to their authentic digital documents directly from the Files by Google app on Android. At the event, Google said that the documents stored in Files by Google app on Android will be in an isolated environment on the device and that they can be accessed only using a unique lock-screen authentication from Digilocker. Also Read - Telegram hacks: How to sign up without a SIM card

For this, the company is using an advanced AI model, which identifies and organises important files on users’ Android smartphones safely. Also Read - Apple hacks: How to use AirPods with Android smartphones

The Ministry of Electronic and Information Technology (MeitY) said that this functionality “will help millions of Indians to access important digital documents in their ‘Google Files’ section anywhere, anytime”.

Transaction Search in Google Pay

At the event, Google also introduced a new feature in Google Pay. The company today announced a new feature called ‘Transaction Search’ that will enable Google Pay users to raise all of their concerns pertaining to their transactions in the language that they speak. In addition to this, this feature will also help Google Pay users to track their expenditures on the platform.

Google also shared what it is doing to make transactions on Google Pay safer. The company said that its safety engine maps an aggregate fraud pattern and then flashes a warning to users in their preferred language if it detects any suspicious activity. “The ‘Pay’ button activates in a couple of seconds, giving users a momen to think before paying an unknown person,” the company added.

  • Published Date: December 19, 2022 4:27 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Google Search gets multisearch feature, search pages become bilingual
Apps
Google Search gets multisearch feature, search pages become bilingual
Ducati India announces price hike on its entire motorcycle range: Check details

News

Ducati India announces price hike on its entire motorcycle range: Check details

Bharti Airtel introduces 5G services in Shimla

Telecom

Bharti Airtel introduces 5G services in Shimla

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G launch in India set for January 2023

Mobiles

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G launch in India set for January 2023

Elon Musk asks Twitter users if he should step down as 'head of Twitter' after major policy update

News

Elon Musk asks Twitter users if he should step down as 'head of Twitter' after major policy update

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Google is bringing Digilocker to Android: Here's how

WhatsApp introduces Accidental delete feature, reportedly testing better way to keep messages

Google Search gets multisearch feature, search pages become bilingual

Ducati India announces price hike on its entire motorcycle range: Check details

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G launch in India set for January 2023

What's Lensa AI and why everyone's using it all of a sudden

Tecno Phantom X2 5G first impressions: Designed to impress

Realme 10 Pro+ 5G: Top 3 features that make it a good option around Rs 25,000

Realme to focus on affordable 5G phones along with feature-rich 4G smartphones in 2023: Madhav Sheth

Lenovo Tab P11 Vs Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab, Watch Which one is better

Related Topics

Latest Videos

BGR Comparisons: Lenovo Tab P11 Vs Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab, Watch Which one is better

Features

BGR Comparisons: Lenovo Tab P11 Vs Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab, Watch Which one is better
Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Policy Services Available on WhatsApp Now, Watch Video For Details

Features

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Policy Services Available on WhatsApp Now, Watch Video For Details
iPhone 15 Ultra: All things that you need to know, Watch video for details

News

iPhone 15 Ultra: All things that you need to know, Watch video for details
BGR Comparisons: Dell Inspiron VS HP Pavilion Laptop, Which one should you buy ?

Features

BGR Comparisons: Dell Inspiron VS HP Pavilion Laptop, Which one should you buy ?