Google announces Courses for YouTube: Check details

Google for India 2022: YouTube to get Courses in 2023

At the eighth edition of its Google for India 2022 event, Google announced a new Courses feature for YouTube. Here's what else the company announced.

  • Google today hosted Google for India 2022 event in India today.
  • At the event, Google introduced a new Courses feature for YouTube.
  • Google also shared details of various AI models for helping people learn via YouTube.
YouTube Courses

Image: YouTube India / Twitter

Google hosted the eighth edition of its Google for India 2022 in India today. At the event, Google announced a new feature for YouTube. The company announced a feature called ‘Courses’ that will help content creators, especially the ones working in the field of education to create more comprehensive and systematically designed courses for students such that they are able to go through various topics in an orderly manner. Also Read - Google for India 2022 event: Google Search gets multisearch feature, search pages become bilingual

As Google explained, Courses will allow content creators to offer free or paid courses to students in a way that focuses on having a structured learning experience. The company also said that viewers who choose to buy a Course on YouTube will be able to watch the video ad-free. Additionally, they will get access to special notes by the content creators. Also Read - Google for India event 2022: What to expect, how to watch today’s event

As far as availability is concerned, Google said that it will start rolling out this feature on in beta starting 2023.

Multi-lingual health content on YouTube

At the event, Google also announced a new feature for content creators making health videos to offer multi-lingual content within the same video, which in turn will enable users to watch a video in the language of their choice. “To make it easy for viewers to discover and consume content in a language they prefer, YouTube is also testing the ability to have a single video with multiple audio tracks across different languages,” Google wrote in a blog post.

“This feature can help viewers across India’s diverse linguistic landscape to find trusted health content, that may have otherwise been inaccessible, by simply choosing between various language options within a video,” the company added.

Aloud

Google also shared details of a new AI/ML product incubated within Google that will make it easy for content creators to dub a video in a different language by transcribing, translating and dubbing original content, in very little time and at no additional cost. At the moment, this product is available to a select group of hospital as part of an early access program to generate local language dubs on important health related videos and make that information more easily accessible.

“YouTube is piloting an AI-enabled solution, Aloud, that will allow a small group of healthcare providers to simplify the process of dubbing and creating content that supports uploading a single video with multiple audio tracks,” Google wrote.

More credible healthcare content

Lastly, Google announced that YouTube will be expanding its efforts to work with more healthcare institutions. The list includes including Narayana, Manipal, Medanta, and Shalby. These institutions and more will create content on more than 100 conditions, across Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Gujarati, Bengali and English.

  • Published Date: December 19, 2022 6:14 PM IST
