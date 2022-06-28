comscore Google Hangouts to shut down in November, tell users to switch to Chat
People who use the Hangouts Chrome extension will be asked to move to Chat on the web or install the Chat web app. In July, people who use Hangouts in Gmail on the web will be upgraded to Chat in Gmail.

After cancelling Google Hangouts for Workspace users in February, the search engine giant Google has announced that it is now starting the process of migrating free, personal Hangouts users to Chat. In an announcement posted to its blog mentioned that those who still use the Hangouts mobile app will see a prompt to move to Chat. Also Read - Google Talks messaging service to permanently shut down on June 16

Google Chat also includes Spaces, a dedicated place for topic-based collaboration. Groups and teams can share ideas, work on documents, and manage files and tasks, all from a single location. And, the new integrated view in Gmail makes it easier to use Chat alongside your Gmail inbox, Spaces, and Meet. Also Read - Google Meet app for Android gets new interface and features

“Switching to Chat also makes expressing yourself more fun, whether you’re using emojis with skin-tone selections, rich text editing to give your chats emphasis, @mentions to notify someone in the group or sending a GIF. Now everyone can find just the right way to chime in,” the firm said in a statement. Also Read - Google Meet video conferencing app crosses 50 million downloads on Google Play Store

People using Hangouts on mobile will see an in-app screen asking them to move to Chat in Gmail or the Chat app. Similarly, people who use the Hangouts Chrome extension will be asked to move to Chat on the web or install the Chat web app. In July, people who use Hangouts in Gmail on the web will be upgraded to Chat in Gmail.

“While we encourage everyone to make the switch to Chat, Hangouts on the web will continue to be available until later this year. Users will see an in-product notice at least a month before Hangouts on the web starts redirecting to Chat on the web,” the firm noted.

For most people, conversations are automatically migrated from Hangouts to Chat, so it’s easy to pick up where you left off. However, the company asked users who wish to keep a copy of their Hangouts data to use Google Takeout to download their data before Hangouts is no longer available in November 2022 by following these instructions.

Google Chat offers a modern and integrated experience in Google Workspace. We have big ambitions for the future of Chat, and over the coming months you’ll see even more features like direct calling, in-line threading in Spaces and the ability to share and view multiple images.

  Published Date: June 28, 2022 12:10 PM IST

