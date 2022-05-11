Google I O 2022 Google Maps Gets Immersive View Eco Friendly Routes And More

Google Maps has introduced a new way to immerse into an area from within the application. The new feature will be rolled out to users later this year and it will be rolled out globally. Immersive View will work on any phone and device. It will start rolling out in Los Angeles, London, New York, San Francisco, and Tokyo later this year with more cities to be added soon. Also Read - How to share your real-time location on Google Maps

At Google I/O 2022, the search giant announced new ways in which AI is changing Google Maps. One new way is the new Immersive View. Google Maps will also introduce new features to help users make more eco-friendly choices such as finding the most fuel-efficient route. Users can also use Live View in third-party apps.

Google Maps Immersive View

Google Maps uses computer vision and AI to fuse together billions of Street View and aerial images to create a rich, digital model of the world. With new immersive view, users will be able to experience what a neighborhood, landmark, restaurant or popular venue actually looks like. This could help you reiki a place even before setting a foot there.

For instance, if you’re planning a trip to London and want to figure out the best sights to see and places to eat. With a quick search, you can virtually soar over Westminster to see the neighborhood and stunning architecture of places, like Big Ben, up close. You will also have Google Maps’ information layered on top. Additionally, you can use the time slider to check out what the area looks like at different times of day and in various weather conditions, and see where the busy spots are.

You can also do stuff like going down to the street level to explore nearby restaurants and see helpful information, like live busyness and nearby traffic. You can even look inside them (if supported) to quickly get a feel for what the place looks like.

Eco-friendly Routes

Google is building ways to travel more sustainably. The company recently launched eco-friendly routing in the U.S. and Canada. This feature lets users see and choose the most fuel-efficient route when looking for driving directions — helping users save money on gas. According to Google, eco-friendly routing has already helped them save more than an estimated half a million metric tons of carbon emissions

Live View on third-party apps

Live View helps you find your way when walking around, using augmented reality (AR) to display helpful arrows and directions right on top your view via your camera. It’s especially helpful when navigating tricky indoor areas, like airports, malls and train stations. Google Maps can point you where you need to go. Google is now making this technology available to developers at no cost with the new ARCore Geospatial API.