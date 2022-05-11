comscore Google I/O 2022: Google Maps gets Immersive View, Eco-friendly routes and more
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Google I O 2022 Google Maps Gets Immersive View Eco Friendly Routes And More
News

Google I/O 2022: Google Maps introduces new Immersive View with stunning visuals

Apps

At Google I/O 2022, the search giant announced new ways in which AI is changing Google Maps.

Google Maps Immersive View

Here's how a location could look like using this feature

Google Maps has introduced a new way to immerse into an area from within the application. The new feature will be rolled out to users later this year and it will be rolled out globally. Immersive View will work on any phone and device. It will start rolling out in Los Angeles, London, New York, San Francisco, and Tokyo later this year with more cities to be added soon. Also Read - How to share your real-time location on Google Maps

At Google I/O 2022, the search giant announced new ways in which AI is changing Google Maps. One new way is the new Immersive View. Google Maps will also introduce new features to help users make more eco-friendly choices such as finding the most fuel-efficient route. Users can also use Live View in third-party apps. Also Read - Earth Day 2022: How to find eco-friendly driving directions in Google Maps

Google Maps Immersive View

Google Maps uses computer vision and AI to fuse together billions of Street View and aerial images to create a rich, digital model of the world. With new immersive view, users will be able to experience what a neighborhood, landmark, restaurant or popular venue actually looks like. This could help you reiki a place even before setting a foot there. Also Read - Google Maps gets toll road price estimates and better navigation system

For instance, if you’re planning a trip to London and want to figure out the best sights to see and places to eat. With a quick search, you can virtually soar over Westminster to see the neighborhood and stunning architecture of places, like Big Ben, up close. You will also have Google Maps’ information layered on top. Additionally, you can use the time slider to check out what the area looks like at different times of day and in various weather conditions, and see where the busy spots are.

You can also do stuff like going down to the street level to explore nearby restaurants and see helpful information, like live busyness and nearby traffic. You can even look inside them (if supported) to quickly get a feel for what the place looks like.

Eco-friendly Routes

Google is building ways to travel more sustainably. The company recently launched eco-friendly routing in the U.S. and Canada. This feature lets users see and choose the most fuel-efficient route when looking for driving directions — helping users save money on gas. According to Google, eco-friendly routing has already helped them save more than an estimated half a million metric tons of carbon emissions

Live View on third-party apps

Live View helps you find your way when walking around, using augmented reality (AR) to display helpful arrows and directions right on top your view via your camera. It’s especially helpful when navigating tricky indoor areas, like airports, malls and train stations. Google Maps can point you where you need to go. Google is now making this technology available to developers at no cost with the new ARCore Geospatial API.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: May 11, 2022 11:23 PM IST
  • Updated Date: May 11, 2022 11:24 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Google I/O 2022: Google Translate gets 24 new languages, 8 of which are Indian
News
Google I/O 2022: Google Translate gets 24 new languages, 8 of which are Indian
Google I/O 2022: Google Maps introduces new immersive view with stunning visuals

Apps

Google I/O 2022: Google Maps introduces new immersive view with stunning visuals

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 leaked: All you need to know

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 leaked: All you need to know

Apple rolls out update for Airpods 2, AirPods Max, AirPods Pro, AirPods 3

How To

Apple rolls out update for Airpods 2, AirPods Max, AirPods Pro, AirPods 3

Apple to start using USB Type-C for iPhones from next year: Report

News

Apple to start using USB Type-C for iPhones from next year: Report

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Google I/O 2022: Google Translate gets 24 new languages, 8 of which are Indian

Google I/O 2022: Google Maps introduces new immersive view with stunning visuals

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 leaked: All you need to know

Apple rolls out update for Airpods 2, AirPods Max, AirPods Pro, AirPods 3

Apple to start using USB Type-C for iPhones from next year: Report

Top 5 Crypto Currency Apps in India

Try these Battery Saving Tips That Really Work On iPhone

Steps to Remove WhatsApp account from Multiple Devices

These Mobile Apps are Draining your Smartphone's Battery the Most

Upcoming Smartphones in May 2022

Related Topics

हिंदी समाचार

Google I/O 2022: मैप से लेकर सर्च और लेंस तक, गूगल ऐप्स को मिले दर्जनों नए फीचर

Oppo Reno 8 SE स्मार्टफोन में मिलेगा 65W फास्ट चार्जिंग सपोर्ट के साथ 50MP कैमरा! फीचर्स हुए लीक

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4: ऐसा दिखेगा सैमसंग का नया फोल्डेबल फ्लिप फोन

यूट्यूब के इस फीचर से कमाई होगी आसान, जानें क्या है खास

Sony Bravia 32W830k भारत में लॉन्च, जानें कितनी है कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशन

Latest Videos

Interested in Trading ? Check out the Top 5 Crypto Currency Apps In India that you can invest in and start Trading, Watch video

Features

Interested in Trading ? Check out the Top 5 Crypto Currency Apps In India that you can invest in and start Trading, Watch video
How To Save Battery Life on Your iPhone, Try these Battery Saving Tips That Really Work On iPhone

Features

How To Save Battery Life on Your iPhone, Try these Battery Saving Tips That Really Work On iPhone
GIZMORE GIZFIT 910 PRO SMARTWATCH Review, With in-Built Speaker Bluetooth Calling & Music, Bold Metallic Body

Reviews

GIZMORE GIZFIT 910 PRO SMARTWATCH Review, With in-Built Speaker Bluetooth Calling & Music, Bold Metallic Body
How to Remove WhatsApp Account from Multiple Devices, Watch this tutorial to learn

Features

How to Remove WhatsApp Account from Multiple Devices, Watch this tutorial to learn

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999