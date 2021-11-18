comscore Google India announces YouTube Shorts with new features: All you need to know
Google India announces YouTube Shorts with new features: All you need to know

One of the highlights of YouTube Shorts is that users can now use clips of their favourite videos from YouTube to create their own Shorts. All they need to do is go to that specific video, tap on the "Create" option at the bottom of the video on the YouTube Mobile app and start making their own video.

At the Google For India 2021 event today, Google has announced a new segment for creators on YouTube called YouTube Shorts. This will allow users to make videos of 15 seconds or less, just like Instagram Reels and TikTok videos. Google has announced new features for YouTube Shorts in India. Also Read - YouTube Music introduces a new 'Energise' mood filter

YouTube, YouTube shorts Also Read - YouTube brings a new feature to keep trolls away

As per the company, “YouTube has paid more than $30 billion to creators, media companies and artists. We will continue to unlock value for our creator ecosystem to turn creativity into sustainable businesses. Also Read - How to block inappropriate content for kids on YouTube, Netflix

YouTube Shorts features

YouTube Shorts feed can be accessed from the “Shorts” icon on the bottom taskbar on the YouTube app. Users will even see a carousel on the Homepage where they can find a few curated Shorts. This caraousel will also take users to the Shorts feed.

To create a Short, all you need to do is tap on the “+” sign at the bottom of the homepage at the YouTube app. Select “Create a Short” and you are good to go. Users can even browse and pick the music for their short video just like for Instagram Stories. There’s also a “multi-segment” camera that will allow users to stitch multiple video clips together. Users can also use the “Speed controls” feature to make the videos more interesting. The company has also rolled out a timer and countdown feature that can help users create videos handsfree.

One of the highlights of YouTube Shorts is that users can now use clips of their favourite videos from YouTube to create their own Shorts. All they need to do is go to that specific video, tap on the “Create” option at the bottom of the video on the YouTube Mobile app and start making their own video.

Notably, YouTube Shorts already sees over 15 billion daily views globally, with India being a major contributor to the numbers.

  Published Date: November 18, 2021 1:47 PM IST
  Updated Date: November 18, 2021 1:51 PM IST

Free Fire redeem codes, rewards today, November 18: How to win diamonds, emotes, skins for free
Free Fire redeem codes, rewards today, November 18: How to win diamonds, emotes, skins for free
OnePlus 10 Pro India launch could be delayed, and this could be the reason for it

OnePlus 10 Pro India launch could be delayed, and this could be the reason for it
Microsoft Surface Go 3 vs Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 vs Lenovo Tab P11 Pro: Specs, prices compared

Microsoft Surface Go 3 vs Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 vs Lenovo Tab P11 Pro: Specs, prices compared
Google brings Mitra program to help benefit pregnant women at high risk

Google brings Mitra program to help benefit pregnant women at high risk
Netflix has a new website which will help you decide what to watch

Netflix has a new website which will help you decide what to watch

