Google launched Play Pass for Rs 99 per month: Check how to access games, puzzles and more

Google announced the launch of the Play Pass section in the Play Store, offering over 1,000 apps and games without ads and access to their premium features for a fixed monthly or annual fee. The Play Pass collection will include games, puzzles, or action games like Jungle Adventures, World Cricket Battle.

Google Play is a platform where you can find your favorite apps, games, and digital content. You get many things from apps to audiobooks. In a new way to make people enjoy these digital experiences, Google Play today announced the launch of Google Play Pass in India. It will be available this week for Android devices in the country.

“Play Pass will offer over 1,000 high quality and curated collections across 41 categories from developers across 59 countries, including multiple apps from India,” the company said in a statement. Users can start with a one-month trial and subscribe for Rs 99 per month or Rs 889 annually. Users can also avail themselves one a monthly prepaid subscription for Rs 109.

Play Pass is a subscription service that is currently available in 90 countries. The service provides access to many apps and games without ads, in-app purchases, and advance payments. Play Pass will make available 1000+ titles across 41 categories from developers across 59 countries, including India.

The Play Pass collection includes a wide range of content ranging from sports to audio labs and more. Users will find popular games like Jungle Adventures, World Cricket Battle 2, and Monument Valley, along with helpful apps like Utter, Unit Converter, AudioLab, Photo Studio Pro, Kingdom Rush Frontiers TD, and more.

Play Pass will provide a new opportunity for Indian developers of all apps and games to expand their global user base and unlock new revenue streams. Google may continue to work with international and local developers to add new games and apps each month.