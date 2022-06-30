comscore Google announces 'storage used' indicator for iOS, Android Gmail users: Check details
Google introduces a new 'storage used' indicator in Gmail: Know details

This indicator allows users to access the storage management tool directly, so that users can see how much space is being used by different Google services like Photos, Gmail and so on.

Image: Pixabay

Google has introduced a new “Storage indicator” in Gmail for all Android and iOS users. Earlier, users could see the storage used status at the bottom of the page. With this new feature, users will be able to check their Google Drive storage status right on their smartphones. Also Read - Google’s Switch to Android app on iOS now supports all Android 12 devices

This feature will also allow users to access the storage management tool directly, so that users can see how much space is being used by different Google services like Photos, Gmail and so on. For the unversed, Google provides 15GB of free storage to all its users, post which, users need to pay for extra storage. Also Read - Google rolls out third Android Beta 13 Beta 3 build with bug fixes

Gmail now gets a “Storage used” indicator: How it works

Gmail’s “Storage used” indicator can be seen by tapping on the profile icon in the top right corner under the “Manage your Google Account”. The indicator shows a break-up of the storage via different colours indicating the percentage of storage you’re using, and how much you’ve subscribed to. Also Read - Assam floods: Google starts SOS alert and fundraising to help impacted communities

When you tap on the “Manage your storage Google One” option, you will see a detailed breakdown of storage occupied by Google Photos, Gmail, Drive, and “Other” that includes apps that have cloud backup enabled. Users will also see a “clean up” space option and a “Get storage” option directly from the indicator.

For the unversed, Google Photos already have this storage bar option and Google Drive has its own navigation drawer. Looking at this pattern, chances are that Doc and Sheets will also get this storage indicator or a similar feature soon. The feature is now rolling out for iOS and Android users worldwide.

Recently, Google also announced a new feature for Gmail that lets users view emails even without the Internet. With this feature, anyone using the Chrome browser can access emails on Gmail. Here’s how you can get access to them offline.

  Published Date: June 30, 2022 11:36 AM IST

