comscore Google is combining Meet, Duo in a single app
News

Google is combining Meet, Duo in a single app: What this means for you

Apps

Google is merging Google Meet and Google Duo. Duo will get all of Meet's features and later this year it will be renamed as Google Meet

Google Meet

Image: Google

Google is making changes to its messaging platforms once again. After making changes to Meet, Chat and Hangouts over the years, Google is now planning to merge Google Meet and Google Duo into a single platform. While the former is used as more of a video conferencing solution by professionals, latter is used for one-on-one calls by customers. Now, Google is combining these two in a single app. Also Read - Google TV app arrives on iOS, lets you control your Android TV and do a lot more

As a part of the changes, Google is updating its Duo app to include all of Google Meet‘s features. “This integrated experience will provide users with a single solution for both video calling and meetings with people across their lives,” Javier Soltero Vice President and General Manager, Google Workspace, wrote in a blog post. Also Read - Google Assistant will finally get an organized Settings page

But things are not as simple as they seem. Also Read - ShareChat to close a $300 million deal with Google

In the same blog post, the Google executive said that later this year, the company will rename the Duo app to Google Meet, which will act as its single video communications service across Google and will be available to everyone at no-cost. To put it simply, Google will bring all of Meet’s capabilities to Duo and then rename Duo to Meet.

Here’s a piece of good news for Duo users. While Google will migrate all of Meet’s features to Duo, Duo’s DNA will live on in the app that will later be renamed to Meet. In the blog post, the Google executive said that the existing video calling features from Duo will stay within the app, including the ability to make video calls to friends and family by phone number or email address, use fun filters and effects, send messages, and ask Google Assistant to call using existing devices. “All conversation history, contacts, and messages will continue to be saved in the app and there will be no new app to download,” he added.

Additional Meet features coming to Google Duo are:

— Customise virtual backgrounds in calls and meetings.

— Schedule meetings so everyone can join at a time that’s convenient for them.

— Use in-meeting chat for deeper engagement.

— Live share content to enable interaction with all participants on the call.

— Get real-time closed captions to better support accessibility and boost participation.

— Increase size of video calls from a current limit of 32 to 100 participants.

— Integrate with other tools, including Gmail, Google Calendar, Assistant, and Messages among others.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India's Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: June 2, 2022 10:03 AM IST

