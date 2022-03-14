comscore Google rolls out transcription feature for the YouTube app: How its works
Google introduces its transcription feature for the YouTube app users

With this YouTube transcription feature, mobile app users can scroll through the transcript while watching the video. They can read along with a video or jump directly to a timecode with this feature.

Google has introduced a transcription feature for its YouTube app that will provide a transcript of any video on the app. Up until now, the feature was available on the YouTube desktop site, where users could easily see the complete transcription of the video that they are planning to upload. Also Read - Android phones are finally getting iPhone-friendly message reactions

Once the video is uploaded on the website, all you need to do is tap on the “Show Transcript” button below the video’s expansion and see the transcript of the video. The UI in the app is also almost similar to that of the desktop. Also Read - Google latest feature drop updates Google Assistant, Messages and Photos

The feature is a server-side update, hence if you don’t have this feature yet, you will have to wait to receive it. The feature was first reported by Android Police. As per the report, mobile app users can scroll through the transcript while watching the video. They can read along with a video or jump directly to a timecode with this feature. Also Read - Google to bring new feature to help save space on Android phones

YouTube has introduced a new indicator that will show if a channel is live on the platform. When a channel is live-streaming, viewers will now see a ring with the word “Live” on it around the channel’s profile picture. Users can just tap on the profile picture to join the live stream. This feature aims to make it easier for the users to spot if a channel is live-streaming while browsing.

Recently, YouTube had shared its roadmap for 2022 where it announced that it will introduce a collaborative live-streaming feature, which will allow creators to go live together and create more interactive streams for their audiences.

One of the major highlights of this roadmap includes its investment in NFTs. The company also said that it is planning to make listening more immersive using the metaverse. “The first area in which you can expect to see an impact is gaming, where we’ll work to bring more interactions to games and make them feel more alive,” the YouTube executive added.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India's Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: March 14, 2022 9:59 AM IST

Best Sellers