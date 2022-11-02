Google Lens lands on Search web, here is how to use it

Google has brought the Lens search option to its Search homepage as one of the efforts the company is making to widen the adoption of the camera-powered search service. Also Read - Google is making shopping easier than ever with five major updates to Google Shopping

According to 9to5Google, users can “search any image with Google Lens” by clicking the button that appears next to the voice search button and can “drag an image here or upload a file”. Google Search will bring you results associated with the image and people or things in it. Also Read - Search On 2022: Top features coming to Google Search

“The google homepage doesn’t change often, but it did. We are always working to expand the kinds of questions you can ask and improving how we answer them,” Rajan Patel, vice president of engineering at Google, said in a tweet. “Now you can ask visual questions easily from your desktop,” he added. Also Read - How to translate text on your Android phone using Google Lens

When you open the Google Search homepage on the web, you now see a four-coloured camera icon next to the microphone, similar to how the Search bar on Pixel phones and Google Chrome browser shows Lens. The Lens functionality on the web comes with Visual matches, Text, and Translate tools, while the mobile version gives you the option to scan QR codes, among other things. Google Lens is also likely to get a Scene Exploration feature in the future, letting your phone identify and find things in the scene you are currently looking at.

Google Lens is an image recognition tool that uses visual analysis to identify things and display relevant information about them. Lens made the switch from mobile devices to the desktop web with Google Photos and later Chrome last year, the report said. Back in August, Google Images on desktop websites moved to Lens and it also showed up in the search field on the results page.

Earlier, the tech giant reportedly tested adding Lens to desktop Search on the web. According to a report, Lens was primarily a visual lookup tool for mobile devices, but it has been branching out to Chrome. The next expansion could see Google Search on the desktop web add Lens.

— Written with inputs from IANS