Google Maps gets toll road price estimates and better navigation system

Google Maps users will soon be able to see road toll estimates right when they start navigating so that they can plan their route accordingly. These estimates will be given to Google by local tolling authorities.

Untitled design - 2022-04-06T100232.365

Image: Pixabay

Google has announced a few new features for Google Maps to help users plan their trips better. These new features include road toll estimates and detailed maps for better navigation. Additionally, iOS users will also get a few improvements features including a new home screen widget, and more improvements in Siri, Spotlight integrations and more. Also Read - Google’s Android 13 may allow you to connect to two carriers on a single eSIM

Google Maps: Road toll estimates, detailed maps

According to Google, Google Maps users will soon be able to see road toll estimates right when they start navigating so that they can plan their route accordingly. These estimates will be given to Google by local tolling authorities. As per the company blog, “We look at factors like the cost of using a toll pass or other payment methods, what the day of the week it is, along with how much the toll is expected to cost at the specific time you’ll be crossing it.” Also Read - Google removes 93,067 bad content pieces in India

In case you want to avoid the toll route entirely, you can even tap on the new feature called “Avoid tolls” which will be found in the menu placed at the top right corner of the Google Maps app. Also Read - Google Meet gets in-meeting reactions, PiP mode and more

The tech giant has confirmed that these toll prices will now be rolled out for both Android and iOS users for almost 2,000 toll roads in the U.S., India, Japan and Indonesia. It will soon be released to other countries as well.

Additionally, to make the navigation experience better, the app will soon show traffic lights and stop signs on the route “along with enhanced details like building outlines and areas of interest”. In select cities, users will also see the shape and size of the road including the medians and islands. These details will help users not to miss a turn or make last-minute lane changes.

These features will soon be available in select countries on Android, iOS, Android Auto and CarPlay.

Google Maps: iOS changes

Google has further made a few improvements when it comes to iOS. iPhone and iPad users will soon get a new widget that will show planned trips pinned on Go Tab. It will show details like arrival time and suggest routes for drivers. Apple Watch will soon be able to read directions even when they are not around their iPhone.

apple watch, google maps, ios

Google Maps is also integrating with Spotlight, Siri and the Shortcuts app on iOS. Once the shortcuts are set up, users can simply say “Hey Siri, get directions” to get access to Google Maps instantly.

  • Published Date: April 6, 2022 10:29 AM IST
  • Updated Date: April 6, 2022 10:39 AM IST

