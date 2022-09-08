Google Maps gets a new way to help you find fuel efficient routes

Google has rolled out a major update on Google Maps. The new feature will enable Google Maps users to find the most fuel-efficient route based on their vehicle type. With Google Maps’ latest update, users will be able to choose the type of car engine that they have — gas, diesel, hybrid, or electric vehicle (EV) — to find a route that uses the minimum amount of fuel. Also Read - How to integrate Google Maps in a Google Docs file: A step-by-step guide

For instance, diesel engines are more efficient at higher speeds than petrol and gas engines, while hybrid and electric cars are more effective in stop-and-go traffic. Now, Google Maps will let users pick their car engine type to find a more efficient route for themselves. In the Maps, this route will be marked by a leaf label.

As far as availability is concerned, Google, in its blog post said that it will soon roll out this feature for users in Europe, US, and Canada. There is word on when this feature will be rolled out to other countries across the globe.

Eco-friendly routes arrives in more countries

In addition to the rolling out an advanced version of its eco-friendly routing feature to Google Maps users in the US and Canada, Google also announced that the eco-friendly routing feature that arrived the US last year will be available in nearly 40 countries across Europe.

Google also said that in addition to showing the fastest route, Google Maps will also display the one that’s most fuel efficient, if it doesn’t happen to also be the fastest. “With just a few taps, you can see the relative fuel savings and time difference between the two routes and choose the one that works best for you,” Google wrote in its blog post.

Tips to make your travel more eco-friendly with Google Maps

Lastly, Google also shared a few tips to make Google Maps more eco-friendly. Check them out here:

— Commuters who are using an electric vehicle can search for “EV charging station” on Google Maps to see charging stations nearby, along with helpful details, like port types and charging speeds. For some EV charging stations, they will also be able to see if a charger is available right now.

— Google also said that with Google Maps can help you get around a city with alternate ways such as a cycle or a scooter. “…you can find nearby bike and scooter shares in over 500 cities around the world including Barcelona, Berlin, London, Paris, and Rome,” Google added in its blog post.

— Google Maps offers turn-by-turn directions for pedestrians. This coupled with Live View gives users a preview of their walking route.

— The company said that by tapping on the transit icon in Directions, commuters get directions to their destination by bus, train, subway and even ferry. “When available, you can see real time arrival and departure times, transfers, and service delays,” the company said adding Maps also gives users additional information as to how crowded their ride will be, what the temperature is like, and if there are wheelchair-accessible routes available.