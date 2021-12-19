comscore Google Maps might soon let users dock locations
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Google Maps is testing a new 'Dock to bottom' feature: Report
News

Google Maps is testing a new 'Dock to bottom' feature: Report

Apps

The report further reveals that Google Maps' docking feature will also come with a close option. Upon clicking this close option, the dock will hide from the Google Maps page.

Google Maps cvid 19 vaccination

Google is reportedly working on a new feature for Google Maps that will allow users to dock locations at the bottom of the map page. This feature is likely to be called “Dock bottom”. According to a report by Search Engine Roundtable, users will see a “dock to bottom” button in the Google Maps app that will let them quickly locate the saved or the docked location on the map. This feature can be useful for businesses to help users locate a specific place precisely on Google Maps. Also Read - How to set the speed limit in Google Maps

Right now, the Google Maps app and the desktop site show only one information panel on the left side. The report further reveals that the docking feature will also come with a close option. Upon clicking the close option, the dock will hide from the Google Maps page. The feature might also help users plan a trip and dock specific local businesses they want to visit without any hassel. However, it is not yet confirmed if or when will this feature roll out for the users. Also Read - How to share your real-time location with your family using Google Maps

The ‘dock to bottom’ feature testing was reported on Twitter recently. Also Read - Google Maps for iOS gets this much-awaited feature, here's how to use it

Last month, Google Maps had added a new feature that could inform users about the live busyness trends of a specific place. The Area Busyness feature is designed to help users plan their travel according to the crowdedness of a place, given that we are still in the middle of a pandemic. The newly introduced Directory tab of Google Maps allows users to navigate through famous public places like airports, malls and transit stations.

Additionally, Google Maps for iOS has received the much-awaited Dark Mode. While Google added the greyscale interface on the platform in August some outlets like The Verge cite to have witnessed the floater on Maps since September. Although the general mass wasn’t able to access the feature back then.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: December 19, 2021 3:48 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Why are users in India obsessed with Netflix?
Opinions
Why are users in India obsessed with Netflix?
Apple AirPods 3 review: A go to pair with a blend of enhanced audio, new look

Reviews

Apple AirPods 3 review: A go to pair with a blend of enhanced audio, new look

Google Maps might soon let users dock locations

Apps

Google Maps might soon let users dock locations

OnePlus once again releases OxygenOS update for OnePlus 9, 9 Pro users

Mobiles

OnePlus once again releases OxygenOS update for OnePlus 9, 9 Pro users

Realme UI 3.0 early access now available on these phones

Mobiles

Realme UI 3.0 early access now available on these phones

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Samsung launches a tablet for kids with games, educational content and more

India climbs up the ladder, ranks fourth in most spammed country list: Truecaller

Simple safety tips to avoid being a victim to online shopping scams

Future Aadhaar Cards May Use Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning

S.T.A.L.K.E.R 2 developer drop NFTs following severe criticism, will Ubisoft follow suit?

How to save on Netflix, Disney+ Hotastar and Amazon Prime Video subscriptions

Omicron effect: How tech companies are preparing for the new COVID variant

Instagram New Feature Tutorial

Govt approves Rs 76K crore for boosting manufacture of chips, displays

BMW iX Launched in India

Related Topics

Related Stories

Google Maps might soon let users dock locations

Apps

Google Maps might soon let users dock locations
How to set the speed limit in Google Maps: Follow these simple steps

How To

How to set the speed limit in Google Maps: Follow these simple steps
How to share your real-time location using Google Maps

How To

How to share your real-time location using Google Maps
Google Maps for iOS gets this much-awaited feature, here's how to use it

How To

Google Maps for iOS gets this much-awaited feature, here's how to use it
Now you can check COVID-19 vaccine availability on Google Maps

News

Now you can check COVID-19 vaccine availability on Google Maps

हिंदी समाचार

Free Fire में फ्री मिलेगा Jingle Skull बैकपैक, जानें कैसे करना है रिडीम

इस कंपनी ने चुपके से लॉन्च किया धांसू इयरबड्स, एक बार चार्ज करने पर 18 घंटे तक कर सकेंगे इस्तेमाल

Free Fire में Pan - Sauce Swagger स्किन के साथ आया Big Smash इमोट, इस तरह मिलेंगे फ्री

वीवो ने चुपके से लॉन्च किया 5000mAh बैटरी और 8GB RAM वाला धांसू फोन, जानें कीमत

Online Shopping करने से पहले इन 5 बातों का रखें ध्यान, नहीं तो उठाना पड़ेगा नुकसान

Latest Videos

Aadhaar Cards May Soon Use Artificial Intelligence, BlockChain, Machine Learning for Safety

News

Aadhaar Cards May Soon Use Artificial Intelligence, BlockChain, Machine Learning for Safety
realme Smart Home Gadgets Launched | Check out the First Look | BGR India

Hands On

realme Smart Home Gadgets Launched | Check out the First Look | BGR India
OnePlus Nord 2 CE Images LEAK | New Nord Smartphone May Launch in March 2022

News

OnePlus Nord 2 CE Images LEAK | New Nord Smartphone May Launch in March 2022
Instagram New Feature Tutorial | How to Reply with Reels on a Comment | BGR India

Features

Instagram New Feature Tutorial | How to Reply with Reels on a Comment | BGR India

News

Samsung launches a tablet for kids with games, educational content and more
News
Samsung launches a tablet for kids with games, educational content and more
India climbs up the ladder, ranks fourth in most spammed country list: Truecaller

Telecom

India climbs up the ladder, ranks fourth in most spammed country list: Truecaller
Simple safety tips to avoid being a victim to online shopping scams

How To

Simple safety tips to avoid being a victim to online shopping scams
Future Aadhaar Cards May Use Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning

News

Future Aadhaar Cards May Use Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning
S.T.A.L.K.E.R 2 developer drop NFTs following severe criticism, will Ubisoft follow suit?

Gaming

S.T.A.L.K.E.R 2 developer drop NFTs following severe criticism, will Ubisoft follow suit?

new arrivals in india

Moto G51 5G
Moto G51 5G

14,999

Tecno Spark 8T
Tecno Spark 8T

8,999

Samsung Galaxy A32
Samsung Galaxy A32

Price Not Available

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition

37,999

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

45,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

74,999

Realme GT Neo 2
Realme GT Neo 2

31,999

Vivo X70 Pro Plus
Vivo X70 Pro Plus

84,990

Vivo X70 Pro
Vivo X70 Pro

51,990

Poco C31
Poco C31

10,999

Best Sellers