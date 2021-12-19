Google is reportedly working on a new feature for Google Maps that will allow users to dock locations at the bottom of the map page. This feature is likely to be called “Dock bottom”. According to a report by Search Engine Roundtable, users will see a “dock to bottom” button in the Google Maps app that will let them quickly locate the saved or the docked location on the map. This feature can be useful for businesses to help users locate a specific place precisely on Google Maps. Also Read - How to set the speed limit in Google Maps

Right now, the Google Maps app and the desktop site show only one information panel on the left side. The report further reveals that the docking feature will also come with a close option. Upon clicking the close option, the dock will hide from the Google Maps page. The feature might also help users plan a trip and dock specific local businesses they want to visit without any hassel. However, it is not yet confirmed if or when will this feature roll out for the users. Also Read - How to share your real-time location with your family using Google Maps

The ‘dock to bottom’ feature testing was reported on Twitter recently. Also Read - Google Maps for iOS gets this much-awaited feature, here's how to use it

I don’t know if it’s just me or others seeing this “dock to bottom” option in the Google Search / Maps results page? @synup #SEO pic.twitter.com/GxVo7mvJdn — Ashwin Ramesh (@ashwin_ramesh) December 9, 2021

Last month, Google Maps had added a new feature that could inform users about the live busyness trends of a specific place. The Area Busyness feature is designed to help users plan their travel according to the crowdedness of a place, given that we are still in the middle of a pandemic. The newly introduced Directory tab of Google Maps allows users to navigate through famous public places like airports, malls and transit stations.

Additionally, Google Maps for iOS has received the much-awaited Dark Mode. While Google added the greyscale interface on the platform in August some outlets like The Verge cite to have witnessed the floater on Maps since September. Although the general mass wasn’t able to access the feature back then.