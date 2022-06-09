Google, earlier this month, released a major update that brought a host of new features such as flashlight reminders, an updated sound amplifier app and Real Tone Filters to its Pixel smartphones. Included in the mix was a feature called Air Quality alert, which as the name suggests provides users with alerts about the air quality index of their current location. Now, the company has announced that it is bringing a similar features to other Android phones and some iPhones as well. Also Read - Google rolls out massive update to Meet for students: Here’s what’s new

The company today announced that it is bringing a feature to Google Maps that will enable Android and iOS users to check the air quality details of a particular area that they select. These details include Air Quality Index or AQI, a measure of how healthy (or unhealthy) the air is, along with guidance for outdoor activities, when the information was last updated, and links to learn more. Also Read - A Google Chromecast with 1080p streaming may launch soon

Google says that this information comes from trusted government agencies, including the Environmental Protection Agency in the US and that it is aimed at helping users make more informed decisions about whether it’s safe to go on a hike or other outdoor adventures. In addition to governmental agencies, Google will also show air quality information from PurpleAir, which is a low-cost sensor network that gives a more hyperlocal view of conditions. Also Read - Google June feature drop for Pixel phones includes Air Quality Alert, Sound Amplifier and more

How to use: To add the air quality layer to your map, simply tap on the button in the top right corner of your screen, then select Air Quality under Map details.

Wildfire alerts

In addition to showing air quality related information, Google will also show details regarding raging wildfires in an area on Google Maps. “Before you head out, turn on the wildfire layer in Google Maps to see more details about active fires in the area thanks to our partnership with the National Interagency Fire Center (NIFC). Or, for larger wildfires, you can use Search to look up “wildfires near me”, and we’ll surface associated air quality information along with useful information about the fire,” Google wrote in a blog post announcing the new features.

As far as availability is concerned, both these features will soon be available in the US and there is no word on when these features will be arriving in other countries including India.