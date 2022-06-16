comscore Google Maps’ new feature will convince you to stay at home
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Google Maps On Android Is Getting A Nearby Traffic Feature
News

Google Maps on Android is getting a nearby traffic feature

Apps

Google will soon roll out a new feature on Google Maps' Android app that will give users a real-time glance of their nearby traffic conditions.

Google Maps

Image: Google

Google is planning to roll out a feature to its navigation app, Google Maps, that will give commuters a real-time glance of the traffic conditions in their area. This feature aims to help commuters plan their journeys and routes based on the traffic conditions in the area that they are in. Also Read - Internet Explorer is officially dead: List of popular apps and services that are no more

Google, in a blog post, explained that this feature will show traffic conditions for users’ current location right from their Android home screens. This widget will appear on users’ home screens in the form of a floating action button, which comes with dynamic colours that change with the real-time traffic conditions. It sits in the bottom-right corner of the home screen and lets users zoom in and zoom out without opening the Google Maps app. Also Read - Tesla India policy executive quits after company puts India plan on hold: Report

“So if you’re about to leave home, work, school or anywhere else, you’ll know at a glance exactly what local traffic might be like. And because Android widgets are tappable, you can zoom in and out without opening the Maps app,” Google wrote in a blog post. Also Read - How to transfer WhatsApp chats from Android to iPhone: A step-by-step guide

As far as availability is concerned, Google, in its blog post said that it will roll out this feature to Android users globally in the coming weeks.

Interestingly, this feature isn’t exactly new to Maps. Last year, the company rolled out a feature called ‘Know before you go’ on iOS and iPadOS that lets users check the latest traffic conditions along with a bunch of other details such as store opening times and restaurant reviews among other things. Google Maps’ Know Before You Go widget appears in a 1×1 square that shows a map of users’ current location along with the traffic layer.

It is worth noting that Google Maps’ already shows real-time traffic along with alternative routes as the traffic conditions change during the course of a journey. And so, giving a real-time about the traffic conditions that users are in before they begin their journey seems like the next-logical step. Yet, it took Google a significant amount of time to introduce this feature. More so, for introducing the feature on Android instead of iOS, wherein it was introduced almost a year ago.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: June 16, 2022 9:57 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

How to forward WhatsApp image without losing caption
How To
How to forward WhatsApp image without losing caption
List of popular services that were shut down too soon

Photo Gallery

List of popular services that were shut down too soon

Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch with M2 will be available to order from June 17: Here's how you can order

Laptops

Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch with M2 will be available to order from June 17: Here's how you can order

Forget Audi cars, soon you might see Audi e-rickshaws on Indian roads: View pics

Photo Gallery

Forget Audi cars, soon you might see Audi e-rickshaws on Indian roads: View pics

Valheim is heading to Xbox in 2023

Gaming

Valheim is heading to Xbox in 2023

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Google Maps new feature will convince you to stay at home

Sony PlayStation 5 new update adds TikTok-like gameplay editing features

Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch with M2 will be available to order from June 17: Here's how you can order

Tesla India policy executive quits after company puts India plan on hold

Qualcomm dodges $1 billion fine by European Union

How to set up Emergency SOS

How to turn on Dark Mode on Google Chrome

Apple may have some relief as UK may not enforce EU's USB Type-C law, but does it matter?

Explained: Apple s Buy Now Pay Later service

Here's what Indian analysts think about EU's decision to adopt USB Type-C for iPhones

Related Topics

Latest Videos

How to set up Emergency SOS Features in Android and iphone to know more details Watch the video

Features

How to set up Emergency SOS Features in Android and iphone to know more details Watch the video
Leaked OnePlus 10/10T renders also reveal design details to know more watch the video

News

Leaked OnePlus 10/10T renders also reveal design details to know more watch the video
iphone 14 series will not have the mini iphone 14, To know more watch the video

News

iphone 14 series will not have the mini iphone 14, To know more watch the video
Aadhar card holders now to book basic services from home to know more Watch the Video

News

Aadhar card holders now to book basic services from home to know more Watch the Video

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999