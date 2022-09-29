comscore Google Maps to get new updates to make it look like the real world
Google Maps to get new updates to make it look like the real world

Google is expanding the underlying technology to launch a new feature called search with Live View

Google Search On event 2022 has introduced us to 4 new features that the tech giant claims will make Google Maps look and feel more like the real world. Google is working on a visual and intuitive map that allows the user to experience a place as if they are really there. During the annual event, the company showed us four new ways Google Maps has been upgraded. Also Read - How to add an address to a Google contact in Maps: A step-by-step guide

Vibe check before you visit

While visiting a new neighborhood, it can be hard to figure out what’s worth exploring, what’s new. Soon, Google plans to launch a new neighborhood vibe feature. Using it, you’ll be able to select a neighborhood and see the most popular spots come to life through photos and information from the Google Maps community on the map. Also Read - Google CEO Sundar Pichai tells employees: Do not mix fun with money

Google uses AI with local information to determine the vibe of a neighborhood. It will also factor in reviews, photos and videos. Neighborhood vibe starts rolling out globally in the coming months on Android and iOS. Also Read - Google Pixel 7 Pro leak hints at 50MP triple rear camera setup, 30W fast charging and more

Immersive View

Google introduced us to the Immersive view feature at the I/O earlier this year. Users can see multi-dimensional views of an area with critical information like the weather, traffic and busyness layered on top. Now Google is launching over 250 photorealistic aerial views of global landmarks that span from the Tokyo Tower to the Acropolis.

Live View

Three years ago, Google introduced a way through which people could orient themselves while walking with Live View. This feature overlays arrows and directions right on top of the world. Now, Google is expanding the underlying technology to launch a new feature called search with Live View.

Say you’re heading to an outdoor market and need to take cash out. With search with Live View, the user will simply lift his/her phone to search and instantly see the ATMs in an area. You can also spot different places — including coffee shops, grocery stores and transit stations. Google will show the business hours and how busy a place is. Search with Live View starts rolling out in London, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Paris and Tokyo in the coming months on Android and iOS.

Operate more sustainably

Recently, Google launched eco-friendly routing in the U.S., Canada, and Europe, which uses a new routing model to let drivers see and choose the most fuel-efficient route to their destination, using insights from the U.S. Department of Energy’s National Renewable Energy Laboratory and data from the European Environment Agency. Google claims that since launching in the U.S. and Canada, eco-friendly routing has helped remove an estimated half a million metric tons of carbon emissions — the equivalent of taking 100,000 fuel-based cars off the road. Now, Google will soon expand this same technology to third-party developers through Google Maps Platform.

  • Published Date: September 29, 2022 12:13 AM IST
