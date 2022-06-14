comscore Google Maps will now show you estimated toll price as you travel
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Google Maps Will Now Show You Estimated Toll Price Of Your Route How To Use
News

Google Maps will now show you estimated toll price of your route: How to use

Apps

Google Maps' new estimated toll price feature is rolling out to Android and iOS users in US, India, Japan and Indonesia.

Google Maps toll

Image: Google

Google Maps is unarguably one of the most popular navigation apps on the planet. So far, it has helped users avoid congested routes and take more eco-friendly and fuel efficient route. It has also helped commuters take routes while avoiding tolls in their journey. But one feature that has remained missing from the mix is the cost of a journey when the toll price is included. But that changes now as Google has finally started rolling out a feature to Maps that does exactly that, that is, estimate the toll price of a route that a commuter is taking. Also Read - YouTube is giving free service as a gift to its longtime Music, Premium subscribers

Google had first announced this feature back in April this year. At the time, the company had said that it was rolling out the feature to show toll price in a route in order to make the choice between toll roads and regular roads easier for the commuters. Also Read - How to turn on Dark Mode on Google Chrome

“We look at factors like the cost of using a toll pass or other payment methods, what the day of the week it is, along with how much the toll is expected to cost at the specific time you’ll be crossing it,” the company had said at the time. Also Read - Google's on-device machine learning will help you block pop-ups and do a lot more

Now, nearly three months later, the company has started rolling out this feature to the Google Maps app on Android and iOS. The company also updated its community page to notify users about the change. “You’ll see the estimated toll price to your destination before you start navigating thanks to trusted information from local tolling authorities,” Google wrote on its community page.

“You will also still have the option to avoid routes crossing toll roads entirely, if possible, by selecting ‘Avoid tolls’ within settings,” the company added.

As far as availability is concerned, Google said this feature will be available for nearly 2,000 toll roads in the US, India, Japan and Indonesia. The company also said that it will start rolling out this feature to more countries soon.

What else?

More recently, Google started rolling out a separate feature in Maps that will provide users will alerts about the air quality in their area. In addition to showing Air Quality Index, this feature will also show other details such as how healthy (or unhealthy) the air is, guidance for outdoor activities, when the information was last updated, and links to learn more. This feature is rolling to Google Maps’ Android and iOS users in the US.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: June 14, 2022 9:22 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N interior revealed ahead of launch: Check images
Photo Gallery
2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N interior revealed ahead of launch: Check images
Netflix Geeked Week 2022: Top 5 highlights

Photo Gallery

Netflix Geeked Week 2022: Top 5 highlights

Realme Pad Mini to Lenovo Tab Yoga 11: Top tablets to buy in India for students and professionals

Photo Gallery

Realme Pad Mini to Lenovo Tab Yoga 11: Top tablets to buy in India for students and professionals

2022 Audi A8 L to launch in India on July 12

automobile

2022 Audi A8 L to launch in India on July 12

Facebook accused of its role in enabling the Rohingya genocide: Report

News

Facebook accused of its role in enabling the Rohingya genocide: Report

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Google Maps will now show you estimated toll price as you travel

2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N interior revealed ahead of launch: Check images

Mahindra Scorpio-N cabin design and features revealed ahead of launch: Check here

iOS could soon detect the do not disturb mode

Netflix Geeked Week 2022: Top 5 highlights

How to turn on Dark Mode on Google Chrome

Apple may have some relief as UK may not enforce EU's USB Type-C law, but does it matter?

Explained: Apple s Buy Now Pay Later service

Here's what Indian analysts think about EU's decision to adopt USB Type-C for iPhones

Indian eSports market is still early stage and is poised to witness significant growth

Related Topics

Latest Videos

WhatsApp Business for iOS could soon detect the do not disturb mode to know more Watch the video

News

WhatsApp Business for iOS could soon detect the do not disturb mode to know more Watch the video
Poco F4 5G have been confirmed ahead of the official launch: Everything you need to know watch the video

News

Poco F4 5G have been confirmed ahead of the official launch: Everything you need to know watch the video
How to turn on Dark Mode on Google Chrome, Check out the Step-By-Step Tutorial

Features

How to turn on Dark Mode on Google Chrome, Check out the Step-By-Step Tutorial
Meta decided to stop working on its first dual-camera smartwatch

News

Meta decided to stop working on its first dual-camera smartwatch

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999