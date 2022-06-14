Google Maps will now show you estimated toll price as you travel

Google Maps is unarguably one of the most popular navigation apps on the planet. So far, it has helped users avoid congested routes and take more eco-friendly and fuel efficient route. It has also helped commuters take routes while avoiding tolls in their journey. But one feature that has remained missing from the mix is the cost of a journey when the toll price is included. But that changes now as Google has finally started rolling out a feature to Maps that does exactly that, that is, estimate the toll price of a route that a commuter is taking. Also Read - YouTube is giving free service as a gift to its longtime Music, Premium subscribers

Google had first announced this feature back in April this year. At the time, the company had said that it was rolling out the feature to show toll price in a route in order to make the choice between toll roads and regular roads easier for the commuters.

"We look at factors like the cost of using a toll pass or other payment methods, what the day of the week it is, along with how much the toll is expected to cost at the specific time you'll be crossing it," the company had said at the time.

Now, nearly three months later, the company has started rolling out this feature to the Google Maps app on Android and iOS. The company also updated its community page to notify users about the change. “You’ll see the estimated toll price to your destination before you start navigating thanks to trusted information from local tolling authorities,” Google wrote on its community page.

“You will also still have the option to avoid routes crossing toll roads entirely, if possible, by selecting ‘Avoid tolls’ within settings,” the company added.

As far as availability is concerned, Google said this feature will be available for nearly 2,000 toll roads in the US, India, Japan and Indonesia. The company also said that it will start rolling out this feature to more countries soon.

What else?

More recently, Google started rolling out a separate feature in Maps that will provide users will alerts about the air quality in their area. In addition to showing Air Quality Index, this feature will also show other details such as how healthy (or unhealthy) the air is, guidance for outdoor activities, when the information was last updated, and links to learn more. This feature is rolling to Google Maps’ Android and iOS users in the US.