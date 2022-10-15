comscore Google Meet will now zoom in on face for better visibility during meetings
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Google Meet Automatically Zoom Face Video Call Visibility
News

Google Meet to now automatically zoom in on your face for better visibility

Apps

First announced during the Google Cloud Next 2022, this Google Meet will roll out on November 2.

Untitled design - 2022-10-15T132847.683

Tech giant Google has announced a new feature for Meet users to improve visibility by automatically framing the video. Before a user attends a meeting, Google Meet will automatically frame the video to ensure that everyone is equally visible, the company said in a blogpost. Also Read - Google Pixel Fold internal display might support 120Hz refresh rate: Report

Google Meet introduces a new feature for better visibility

There are no motion disturbances that could draw attention away from the meeting’s subject because the automatic framing only happens once. But the video can be reframed manually at any time. Also Read - Google starts introducing passkeys for Android and Chrome

This feature does not have admin control. By default, this function will be disabled, however, it can be turned on by the user.

The new feature is scheduled to roll out on November 2, the company said. The feature was first announced during the Google Cloud Next 2022.

Earlier, the company had announced a Meet feature that enables users to unmute themselves by holding down the space bar and to mute themselves again by releasing it.

The company said it will make it easier for users to participate in their meetings by quickly unmuting to say something.

“This feature helps in situations where you forget to mute again after unmuting yourself. This feature is OFF by default and can be enabled in the Google Meet settings,” the company said.

The company said it changed how the “Hey Google” voice control works for Google Meet hardware devices.

With this update, the Google Assistant will only be active when a device is not in a meeting and within 10 minutes of an upcoming meeting. Google Meet has also introduced automatic transcription for users. It will be available for meetings in English (will roll out this week), French, German, Spanish and Portuguese coming in 2023.

–With inputs from IANS

  • Published Date: October 15, 2022 2:39 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Tata Power confirms cyberattack: All details
News
Tata Power confirms cyberattack: All details
Hyundai Creta Facelift to Mahindra XUV 400: Top 5 new upcoming cars launching in India

News

Hyundai Creta Facelift to Mahindra XUV 400: Top 5 new upcoming cars launching in India

Google Pixel Fold display details tipped online: All we know

Mobiles

Google Pixel Fold display details tipped online: All we know

Netflix announces 'Basic with Ads' plan: 5 things you need to know

Photo Gallery

Netflix announces 'Basic with Ads' plan: 5 things you need to know

Over 5.3 billion mobile phones will become waste this year

News

Over 5.3 billion mobile phones will become waste this year

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Tata Power confirms cyberattack: All details

Hyundai Creta Facelift to Mahindra XUV 400: Top 5 new upcoming cars launching in India

Mahindra XUV 400 to Hyundai Creta Facelift: Top 5 new upcoming cars launching in India:

10 popular motorcycles you can buy instead of the iPhone 14 Pro Max

10 popular motorcycles you can buy instead of the iPhone 14 Pro Max

Check Out The Top 5 5G Smartphones under 20,000, Watch video to know more

India Mobile Congress 2022 Major Developments and 5G Technologies Revealed, Watch video for details

Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale 2022: Big Discounts & Offers on all iPhone Models, Watch Video

Here s everything you need to know about 5G roll out in India

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022: Best Deals on Smartwatches

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Microsoft Surface Event 2022, Microsoft Studio 2 Plus PC launched, Know its Features and Price

News

Microsoft Surface Event 2022, Microsoft Studio 2 Plus PC launched, Know its Features and Price
From OnePlus to Motorola, Check Out The Top 5 5G Smartphones under ₹20,000

Features

From OnePlus to Motorola, Check Out The Top 5 5G Smartphones under ₹20,000
iPhone SE 4 To Be launched soon, What all to expect ? watch video for details

News

iPhone SE 4 To Be launched soon, What all to expect ? watch video for details
Flipkart Big Diwali sale: Big Offers and Deals on Nothing (1), Google Pixel 6a And More

News

Flipkart Big Diwali sale: Big Offers and Deals on Nothing (1), Google Pixel 6a And More