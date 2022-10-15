Tech giant Google has announced a new feature for Meet users to improve visibility by automatically framing the video. Before a user attends a meeting, Google Meet will automatically frame the video to ensure that everyone is equally visible, the company said in a blogpost. Also Read - Google Pixel Fold internal display might support 120Hz refresh rate: Report

Google Meet introduces a new feature for better visibility

There are no motion disturbances that could draw attention away from the meeting’s subject because the automatic framing only happens once. But the video can be reframed manually at any time. Also Read - Google starts introducing passkeys for Android and Chrome

This feature does not have admin control. By default, this function will be disabled, however, it can be turned on by the user.

The new feature is scheduled to roll out on November 2, the company said. The feature was first announced during the Google Cloud Next 2022.

Earlier, the company had announced a Meet feature that enables users to unmute themselves by holding down the space bar and to mute themselves again by releasing it.

The company said it will make it easier for users to participate in their meetings by quickly unmuting to say something.

“This feature helps in situations where you forget to mute again after unmuting yourself. This feature is OFF by default and can be enabled in the Google Meet settings,” the company said.

The company said it changed how the “Hey Google” voice control works for Google Meet hardware devices.

With this update, the Google Assistant will only be active when a device is not in a meeting and within 10 minutes of an upcoming meeting. Google Meet has also introduced automatic transcription for users. It will be available for meetings in English (will roll out this week), French, German, Spanish and Portuguese coming in 2023.

–With inputs from IANS