Google Meet gets automatic meeting transcription, companion mode and more

The transcription will be available for meetings in English, French, German, Spanish and Portuguese.

Picture-in-Pic)ture mode (PiP

Google meet allows users to perform different tasks while attending a call. To turn on the picture-in-picture mode, during the ongoing call, just tap on the more option at the bottom and select "Open picture-in-picture". And that is it!

Google has introduced a bunch of new updates and features for Workspace, including Google Meet. These are mainly aimed at people who record the entire meeting or note down the minutes of the meeting. With the new update, Google Meet will give an automatic transcript of the meetings. This transcription will be available in the form of a Word doc. Also Read - Google launches three Chromebooks dedicated for cloud gaming: Check price, specs, features

Google Meet to provide automatic transcription

The automatic transcription feature will allow users not to miss out on any information during the meeting. Until now, users could only record a basic video for any meeting held on Google Meet. Also Read - Google Play Points program launched in India: What it does it, how it works

As per the official blogpost, the transcription will be available for meetings in English (will roll out this week), French, German, Spanish and Portuguese coming in 2023. Also Read - Flipkart Big Diwali sale: Google Pixel 6a is selling at a discount of more than Rs 10,000

Additionally, Google also announced that the companion mode of Google Meet will also be available on mobiles. As per the company, “this mode will give in-room attendees the ability to fully participate by raising their hand, chatting, or asking questions from their phone while leveraging the in-room audio and video.”

It is also introducing an automatic framing in Meet that centres the participants in the video tile before joining the meeting. Participants still have a choice to reframe themselves manually whenever they want.

Google Meet will also allow presenters to see all the participants while presenting any content during a meeting. This feature is aimed to boost the confidence of the presenter. The video conferencing platform will now let hosts assign conference rooms to breakout rooms. According to the company, this will manage the logistics for in-room attendees during breakout sessions. This feature will start rolling out later this week.

  • Published Date: October 12, 2022 9:33 AM IST
  • Updated Date: October 12, 2022 9:41 AM IST
