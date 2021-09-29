comscore Google Meet Starts Live Translated Captions: How to Enable Them
Google Meet starts live translated captions: Here's how you can enable them

Google Meet live translated captions will support meetings conducted in English that it can translate into Spanish, French, Portuguese and German, reports Engadget.

  Published: September 29, 2021 2:07 PM IST
Google Meet has started testing live translated captions, which will help make video conferencing more efficient with overseas customers, partners, students, and employees. Google Meet will bring changes and improvements to the newly launched feature. Also Read - 5 best free and secure video calling apps of 2021: Zoom, Microsoft Teams, WhatsApp, more

The tech giant has started testing live translated captions, which is a step up from Meet’s standard live captions. It will initially support meetings conducted in English that it can translate into Spanish, French, Portuguese and German, reports Engadget. Also Read - Top 5 free Android apps on Google Play store this week

In addition, the feature’s current iteration is only available for meetings organised by Google Workspace Business Plus, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Education Plus and Teaching and Learning Upgrade users. Also Read - Tech News Today: Oppo Reno 6 series launched, Poco F3 GT specs, new Nokia phone launch

“Translated captions helps Google Meet video calls to be more global, inclusive and effective by removing language ability as a barrier to collaboration. By helping users consume the content in a preferred language, you can help equalize information sharing, learning and collaboration, and make sure your meetings are as effective as possible,” Google wrote in its announcement.

Interested administrators will have to apply for access before the feature appears in their meetings, the report said.

To enable it, users will have to switch on Captions in Settings and set it to English before toggling on Translated Captions underneath. They can then choose one of the translated language options.

(With inputs from IANS)

  • Published Date: September 29, 2021 2:07 PM IST

