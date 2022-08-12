comscore Google Meet gets new features including using Spotify, YouTube together during a call
News

Google Meet adds new features including integrating YouTube, Spotify

Apps

Google has announced that it has merged its Meet app along with the Duo app. Here are the newly announced features that you need to know now.

Untitled design - 2022-08-12T114552.803

After announcing that Google has combined two of its video-calling apps — Duo and Meet — into a single platform, the tech giant said this upgrade gives everyone access to new features like scheduling and joining meetings, virtual backgrounds, in-meeting chat and more, in addition to your current video calling features. Also Read - Google will soon let you launch cloud games from Search results

The company said additional meeting features let users start an instant video call with their entire study group or connect with their colleagues at a recurring scheduled time. Before they join a meeting, they can change their background or apply visual effects. Also Read - Microsoft lays off employees from customer-focused R&D projects: Report

During the meeting, they will also be able to use in-meeting chat and captions for more ways to participate. Also Read - Google faced a brief outage while you were sleeping, but it’s back now

“We are also launching live sharing for Google Meet. Live sharing allows all meeting participants to interact with the content that is being shared,” Dave Citron, Director of Product Management, Google Duo and Google Meet, said in a blogpost.

“So whether you are co-watching videos on YouTube, curating a playlist on Spotify, taking turns while playing games like Heads Up!, UNO! Mobile or Kahoot! During an ice breaker, everyone will be able to join in on the action,” Citron added.

Over the past few weeks, the company said it has started rolling out these new features to the Duo app, and now, users are beginning to see their app name and icon updated to Google Meet.

This upgrade will take place throughout the month across mobile and tablet devices and will come later for other devices. To ensure a smooth transition, keep your app updated to the latest version.

–IANS

  • Published Date: August 12, 2022 12:08 PM IST

