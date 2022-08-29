comscore Google Meet’s new feature will let you unmute yourself easily
Google Meet’s new feature will let you unmute yourself easily

Google said that it will start rolling out this feature to all its users globally starting September 9.

Google is rolling out a new feature to its video conferencing platform, Google Meet, that will enable users to mute and unmute themselves quickly during a meeting. The company has announced that now, Google Meet users will be able to use the spacebar button on their personal computers to mute or unmute themselves during an ongoing meeting. Also Read - How to create a signature in Gmail: A step-by-step guide

Google Meet users can unmute themselves during a meeting simply by holding down the spacebar. They can return to their mute state by releasing the spacebar. simply put, during a meeting users will be able to speak instantaneously by pressing and holding down the spacebar. This will eliminate the need for users to find and press the mute button to mute or unmute themselves during a meeting. Also Read - Apple collects least amount of user data while Google tops the list

“We hope this makes it even easier for you to participate in your meetings by quickly unmuting to say something. This feature will also help in situations where you forget to mute again after unmuting yourself,” Google wrote in a blog post announcing the news. Also Read - How to restore deleted emails in Gmail, Outlook: A step-by-step guide

Google says that this feature is turned off by default and that users will have to turn it on manually in the Google Meet settings in a bid to use it.

As far as availability is concerned, Google says that it will start rolling out its mute – unmute shortcut in Google Meet globally starting September 9, 2022. A complete rollout is expected to take up to 15 days. The company also said that this feature will be available to all Workspace customers and users with personal Google Accounts on all web browsers.

Google Duo becomes Google Meet

Interestingly, the update comes at a time when Google is in the process of merging its Google Meet and Google Duo platforms. Google has updated the Google Duo app to include meeting features. In the coming weeks, the Duo app name and icon will update to Google Meet and it will include both video calling and meeting capabilities under the Google Meet name once the updates are fully rolled out.

The original Google Meet app, on the other hand, will change to Meet with a future update. While users will still be able to use this Google Meet app as they previously had, however, they won’t find find calling functionality in the app.

  • Published Date: August 29, 2022 10:11 AM IST
