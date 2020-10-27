Google Pay disappears from App Store, will be back soon

If you have just switched to an iPhone and are wondering about the lack of Google Pay on the App Store, here’s an explanation. Google has pulled down the Pay app from the App Store due to some unexplained issues. The developers have confirmed that the app will be back soon but there’s no fixed timeline yet. Those already using Pay on their iPhones may also experience payment failures and related issues. Also Read - No more "Ok Google"? Assistant may not need wake words anymore

The removal of the app, first noticed by Gadgets 360, is making the App Store throw up rival payment apps as suggestions on the search bar. If you search for Google Pay right now, you will be greeted with several options such as PhonePe, Paytm and others. Google assures that the app will be back for download soon. Additionally, once the update app arrives, existing users may have to update the app manually too.

Google Pay disappears from App Store

"A small number of Apple iOS users might experience persistent payment failures on their transactions," a Google spokesperson told Gadgets 360. "Our teams are working to fix it at the earliest. Meanwhile, affected users can reach out to Google Pay support through the app for help. We apologize for the inconvenience to our users."

We tried to make a few payments via Google Pay to various sources since the app went down and, we noticed some errors. The Pay app uses UPI for payments and allows the money to be transferred directly to bank accounts instead of a wallet. Google has updated the app a few days ago for iPhones with a revised UI and other minor changes.

Do note that Google Pay on Android is working without any issue. You can still search and download the app directly from the Google Play Store. Additionally, payments made via Pay on Android don’t seem to have any issues or errors. We tried the same on a OnePlus 8T and it worked as intended.

Until Google brings back the Pay to the App Store, users can try making UPI payments via Paytm and PhonePe. Additionally, for online purchases, we suggest users should try making payments via Netbanking to ensure reliable payments, avoiding unnecessary cancellations.