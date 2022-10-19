comscore Google Pay Diwali offer announced in India, here is everything to know
News

Google Pay Diwali offer announced in India, here is everything to know

Apps

The new game is a continuation of Google India's Diwali celebrations through different ways, including both Pay and Search.

googlepay

Google Pay’s annual Diwali offer is back. The company took to Twitter to announce that the ongoing Indi-Home campaign now has a Diwali surprise. Essentially, Google India is offering up to Rs 200 as prize money to the winners of the game. The new game is a continuation of Google India’s Diwali celebrations through different ways, including both Pay and Search.

According to the Twitter thread, Google Pay users in India must open the Indi-Home chat head to enter the contest. You essentially have to build floors with your friends. At every step in doing so, there are rewards. To build floors, however, you are required to do things like making payments to your contacts, paying using a QR code, and paying bills on Google Pay.

“Build the tallest Diwali Mela by October 27!” Google Pay app shows on the Indi-Home screen. October 27 is the last date, marking the end of the Indi-Home offer. Google India also said only the top 5 lakh teams can earn up to Rs 200. A team includes you and your friends. But you can also play solo to win lower prize money. The Rs 200 prize money is the maximum you can get and you cannot win that money without a team.

When you pay a friend using Google Pay, you get Rs 30 cashback, while using a QR code to pay also lets you win Rs 30. There are more such activities that you need to perform to be able to earn cashback. The contest will have four rounds with an ascending difficulty level. For instance, the first round will let your team win Rs 50, but the top round will come with Rs 200 as a reward. Google Pay, however, has not said if the cashback is guaranteed.

Google began offering big cashback amounts as a part of its Diwali celebrations since its launch in India. Previous contests have included activities such as collecting different Diwali-themed stickers. A minimum number of stickers were needed to win cashback.

  • Published Date: October 19, 2022 3:49 PM IST
