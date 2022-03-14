comscore Google Pay may soon let you pay for parking using just your voice
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Google will soon let you pay for parking using your voice: Here’s how
News

Google will soon let you pay for parking using your voice: Here’s how

Apps

This new Google Pay and Google Assistant feature will also allow you to check the parking status and extend your parking as well.

Google Pay Parking

This new method will allow you to pay for parking using your voice

UPI has already brought a revolution in the payment space in India. What could be easier than just scanning a code and paying, you ask? Using just your voice. Google is trying to reduce more steps while making a payment. The search giant has started a new payment method for selected parking areas. Also Read - YouTube Vanced, the free version of YouTube Premium to shut down due to legal reasons

Last week, Google announced a slew of new features around messaging and entertainment. In that list, there was a small update regarding payments as well. Google Pay and Google Assistant can now work together to allow you to pay for parking using your voice. This new feature will also allow you to check the parking status and extend your parking as well. Also Read - Google introduces its transcription feature for the YouTube app users

How will it work?

In order to make it work, the user will just have to say, “Hey Google, pay for parking” once they’ve parked. The user can then follow the prompts from Google Assistant to pay from their smartphone. And when the user needs to check their parking status or pay for more parking, they can just say “Hey Google, parking status” and “Hey Google, extend parking.” Also Read - Android phones are finally getting iPhone-friendly message reactions

Will it work in India?

For the time being, this new feature is limited to the United States, specifically for ParkMobile street parking zones. Google claims it is available in over 400 cities in the US. Google has tremendous reach and it could end up partnering with more parking services.

Currently, there’s no dearth of easy payment options in India. Many providers such as Park+ will also allow users to pay for parking using their Fastag account. Then there’s UPI, with numerous app options such as Paytm, PhonePe, and even Google Pay.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: March 14, 2022 3:01 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Google will soon let you pay for parking using your voice: Here s how
Apps
Google will soon let you pay for parking using your voice: Here s how
How to register for Ayushman Bharat Scheme online in simple steps

How To

How to register for Ayushman Bharat Scheme online in simple steps

Vodafone Idea launches Vi Games in India

Gaming

Vodafone Idea launches Vi Games in India

How to uninstall Cortana on a Windows PC in a few simple steps

How To

How to uninstall Cortana on a Windows PC in a few simple steps

Airbnb announces new tech hub in Bengaluru, plans to hire engineers, specialists

News

Airbnb announces new tech hub in Bengaluru, plans to hire engineers, specialists

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Google will soon let you pay for parking using your voice: Here s how

How to register for Ayushman Bharat Scheme online in simple steps

Vodafone Idea launches Vi Games in India

Airbnb announces new tech hub in Bengaluru, plans to hire engineers, specialists

Instagram banned in Russia

How one fake Telegram account could have led to the end of Russia-Ukraine war

Is Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus Better Than Samsung Galaxy S22? Specs, Features And Price Comparison - Watch

Instagram Tutorial: Here's How You Can Recover Your Forgotten Instagram Password - Checkout Video

Here are our initial thoughts about the Realme 9 5G SE

Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus 5G first impressions: Light on the foot

Related Topics

Related Stories

Google will soon let you pay for parking using your voice: Here s how

Apps

Google will soon let you pay for parking using your voice: Here s how
YouTube Vanced, the free version of YouTube Premium to shut down due to legal reasons

Apps

YouTube Vanced, the free version of YouTube Premium to shut down due to legal reasons
Google rolls out transcription feature for the YouTube app: How its works

Apps

Google rolls out transcription feature for the YouTube app: How its works
Android phones are finally getting iPhone-friendly message reactions

Apps

Android phones are finally getting iPhone-friendly message reactions
Here are all the features coming to your Android smartphone

News

Here are all the features coming to your Android smartphone

हिंदी समाचार

OnePlus 10 Pro भारत में इन रंगों में होगा लॉन्च! RAM और स्टोरेज ऑप्शन भी लीक

Telegram में आए कई मजेदार फीचर्स, इन्हें यूज किया तो नहीं आएगी WhatsApp की याद

Free Fire MAX के Chrono कैरेक्टर के साथ बनाएं इन पेट का कॉम्बिनेशन, आसानी से जीत पाएंगे गेम

Russia Ukraine War: रूस ने Instagram को किया बैन, Meta पर लगाया लोगों को भड़काने का आरोप

यूट्यूब पर बिना ऐड दिखाता था वीडियो, अब बंद हो रहा यह ऐप

Latest Videos

Google Update: Google Photos, Messages, Gborad Get Major Updates, Checkout Video

News

Google Update: Google Photos, Messages, Gborad Get Major Updates, Checkout Video
Is Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus Better Than Samsung Galaxy S22? Specs, Features And Price Comparison - Watch

Reviews

Is Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus Better Than Samsung Galaxy S22? Specs, Features And Price Comparison - Watch
Instagram Tutorial: Here's How You Can Recover Your Forgotten Instagram Password - Checkout Video

Features

Instagram Tutorial: Here's How You Can Recover Your Forgotten Instagram Password - Checkout Video
Realme 9 5G SE And Realme 9 5G Launched With 5,000mAh Battery And Triple Rear Camera Setup, Check Price And Specs Here

News

Realme 9 5G SE And Realme 9 5G Launched With 5,000mAh Battery And Triple Rear Camera Setup, Check Price And Specs Here

News

Google will soon let you pay for parking using your voice: Here s how
Apps
Google will soon let you pay for parking using your voice: Here s how
How to register for Ayushman Bharat Scheme online in simple steps

How To

How to register for Ayushman Bharat Scheme online in simple steps
Vodafone Idea launches Vi Games in India

Gaming

Vodafone Idea launches Vi Games in India
Airbnb announces new tech hub in Bengaluru, plans to hire engineers, specialists

News

Airbnb announces new tech hub in Bengaluru, plans to hire engineers, specialists
Instagram banned in Russia

Apps

Instagram banned in Russia

new arrivals in india

Y33T
Y33T

18,990

V25 5G
V25 5G

27,990

Y10
Y10

12,490

Galaxy S21 FE 256GB
Galaxy S21 FE 256GB

58,999

Galaxy M53 5G
Galaxy M53 5G

24,999

Mi 11i 8GB RAM
Mi 11i 8GB RAM

26,999

11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM
11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM

28,999

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G
Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G

16,990

Best Sellers