UPI has already brought a revolution in the payment space in India. What could be easier than just scanning a code and paying, you ask? Using just your voice. Google is trying to reduce more steps while making a payment. The search giant has started a new payment method for selected parking areas.

Last week, Google announced a slew of new features around messaging and entertainment. In that list, there was a small update regarding payments as well. Google Pay and Google Assistant can now work together to allow you to pay for parking using your voice. This new feature will also allow you to check the parking status and extend your parking as well.

How will it work?

In order to make it work, the user will just have to say, "Hey Google, pay for parking" once they've parked. The user can then follow the prompts from Google Assistant to pay from their smartphone. And when the user needs to check their parking status or pay for more parking, they can just say "Hey Google, parking status" and "Hey Google, extend parking."

Will it work in India?

For the time being, this new feature is limited to the United States, specifically for ParkMobile street parking zones. Google claims it is available in over 400 cities in the US. Google has tremendous reach and it could end up partnering with more parking services.

Currently, there’s no dearth of easy payment options in India. Many providers such as Park+ will also allow users to pay for parking using their Fastag account. Then there’s UPI, with numerous app options such as Paytm, PhonePe, and even Google Pay.