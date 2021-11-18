comscore Google Pay Split Bill feature announced: How sharing expenses will be easier on GPay
News

Google Pay Split Bill feature announced: How sharing expenses will be easier on GPay

Apps

Google Pay introduced ‘Groups’ on the payment application earlier this year. However, the functionality of that feature can finally be realized with the launch of Bill Split

Google Pay Bill Split Feature

Google India, at its Google For India event, introduced new features on its payments application. The new features range from incorporation of ‘Hinglish’ as a language option within the app to a new Bill Split option. The Bill Split feature will be introduced later this year. Also Read - How to link your bank account to PhonePe

What is Bill Split

Google Pay introduced ‘Groups’ on the payment application earlier this year. However, the functionality of that feature can finally be realized with the launch of Bill Split. For instance, a user goes to lunch with three friends and spends Rs 1000 on the food bill. If the user makes the payment via Google Pay and all four friends are part of a Group on Gpay app, the user can simply select the payment and split it into four. Also Read - Unable to add a bank account in Google Pay? Here's how you do it

As the remaining three friends pay, the user will be able to track the payments from within the app, using a simple infographic. Also Read - FM shares video of Oxen with QR code, showcasing country's digital payments revolution

Google Pay My Shop

Google has also announced the My Shop feature on Google Pay for merchants. The new feature allows merchants to set up a quick mini online store for its customers with essential information like rate card, store images and inventory. Google has claimed that this service will be launching in India very soon.

Google Pay Hinglish Compatibility

Google Pay has also introduced support for Hinglish on their payments app. As soon as the user enters the application, they will be prompted to switch to Hinglish as their preferred language. If the user selects the option, they will witness commands in Hinglish. Additionally, users will also be able to use voice commands while making bank transfers.

  • Published Date: November 18, 2021 3:01 PM IST

