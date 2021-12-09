comscore Best of 2021: Google Photos' yearly flipbook is here!
  Google Photos starts rolling out 'Best of 2021' Memories collections for Android users
Google Photos starts rolling out 'Best of 2021' Memories collections for Android users

"Best of 2021" memories collection will include photos that the user clicked in the past twelve months, given that they are backing them up on the app. Reportedly, these images will appear randomly as they are not be arranged by date or follow a specific pattern.

Google Photos has released its much-awaited feature of the year, “Best of 2021” Memories collection. It is an AI-generated collection of users’ highlights of the year. This collection will appear on the top of the photo grid in the Google Photos app, reported 9to5Google. Also Read - Google Photos app allows users to hide images, videos in Locked Folder: How to use it

"Best of 2021" memories collection will include photos that the user clicked in the past twelve months, given that they are backing them up on the app. Reportedly, these images will appear randomly as they are not be arranged by date or follow a specific pattern. Notably, this feature has been rolled out just for some Android users. However, it is expected to release for others soon.

This feature of memories collection was just available on the Google Photos mobile app but now it has been expanded to Google Photos web and the Nest Hub. Also Read - 15GB free Google storage over? Disable Google Photos backup setting now, here's how

Recently, Google also announced a new event memories feature for Google Photos. This feature can automatically curate a collection of photos and videos from different occasions like New Year’s Eve, Halloween, birthdays, graduations and so on. This collection will be displayed to the users in the Memories section on Google Photos.
For the unversed, Google has also announced Google Play’s Best of 2021 apps and games, YouTube Music Recap 2021, and the best Chrome extensions and Chrome OS apps for this year. Google Play’s ‘Best App of 2021,’ is Bitclass’ a platform enabling interactive cohort-based learning’ earned the title. The social audio app Clubhouse bagged the Users’ Choice App of 2021 on the basis of user votes. In the gaming category, PUBG Mobile Indian avatar Battlegrounds Mobile India earned the prize of the Best Game of the Year in the country. While Garena’s enhanced BR title Free Fire Max earned the Users’ Choice pick.

  Published Date: December 9, 2021 9:39 AM IST

Best Sellers