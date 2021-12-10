comscore Google Photos gets cinematic photos, people and pets widget and more
Google Photos gets cinematic photos, people and pets widget and more

Google is bringing festive cheer to Google Photos with Cinematic photos, Event Memories and more.

Google Photos gets Cinematic photos ahead of holiday season. (Google)

The year 2021 is coming to an end. Before the new year begins, Google Photos is rounding up the year with a bunch of new features to help users enjoy the festive cheer. The list includes features such as People & Pets widget, Cinematic photos and event Memories. Also Read - Google releases Android 12L Beta 1: Eligible devices, what's new and more

Cinematic Photos

Google first introduced Cinematic Photos in Google Photos almost a year back as a way to ‘relive your memories in a way that feels more vivid and realistic’. At the time, the company had said that the feature would use machine learning (ML) to produce 3D motion in the image. A year later, Google is making this feature a tad bit smarter. As a part of the update, Google Photos will leverage ML to fill in the parts of the background behind the subject. This, as Google explains, will allow the “virtual camera to move freely” as it finds the best frame for the subject. Also Read - Tech giants Google, Microsoft are hiring in India: How to apply, check eligibility, and more details

People & Pets widget

Google is also rolling out a new People & Pets widget on Android. This new widget lets users pick their closest friends, family members and pets and display photos of them on their phones’ home screens. It is quite similar to Google Photos’ Memories widget on Android and iOS that lets users see their Memories on their phones’ home screens. The difference is that in the case of the new People & Pets widgets, users have more control over the images of the people (and pets) that users want to see on their home screens. Also Read - How to share your real-time location with your family using Google Maps

Event Memories

Google has also started rolling out Event Memories on Google Photos. This feature lets users look back on memories from important days such as New Year’s eve, birthdays and graduation among others. Google says that users will also be able to rename or remove these Memories from their photo grids.

Memories on Nest Hub

Lastly, the company announced that now users will also be able to view their Memories on the Nest Hub smart display. All they need to do is head over to the Your Day tab in the Google Photos app on the Nest Hub smart display.

  • Published Date: December 10, 2021 9:33 AM IST

