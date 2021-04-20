Google Photos is getting a dedicated Documents hub

Google Photos is making it easier to find documents such as driving licenses, business cards, paper documents, etc with a dedicated Document hub. The feature is not available as of now and is most likely a server-side update. Also Read - Google Photos might soon offer enhanced filters to simplify image search

The Documents hub in Google Photos was spotted by Android Police. As per the report, the new Documents hub will be available in addition to the existing People & Pets, Places, and Things hub, which can be accessed in the Search tab. Also Read - Google Photos' updated video editing tools live for Android users globally

“Documents will then be further divided into categories like screenshots, posters, paper documents, signs, and even more specific ones like handwriting, text messaging, bulletin boards, display boards, post-its, business cards, signatures, and so on,” the report read. Also Read - Google Lens with OCR now available for Google Photos desktop web

Of course, users can search for these things as of now, but a dedicated Documents hub will make it easier to find them given the documents will be organised in a separate section.

Thanks to the Documents hub in Google Photos, users will no longer need to search via keywords as Photos will neatly organise images based on the new categories.

Do keep in mind that this seems to a server-side test and is not available for everyone. There is no word on when the feature will be rolled out widely. When released, it should be available for the Google Photos web version as well.

Google Photos also seems to be working on new search filters that will improve search image, as spotted by reverse engineer Jane Manchun Wong, who put screenshots of the feature on Twitter.

As of now, Google Photos lets users search for a specific photo based on people, places, or pets. The new search filters are aimed at getting rid of the hassle of going through each category by bringing enhanced search filters. As observed by 9to5Google, while using the search filter, it will pop more filter options.