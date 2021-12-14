Google Photos Memories are finally rolled out for web users: How to use, features

Google had recently released its much-awaited feature ‘Memories’ for its Android and iOS mobile app. Now the tech giant has finally rolled out this feature on the web. The feature lets you see a carousel of moments from different periods. The collection of photos will appear on the top of the photo grid in the Google Photos app and on the web. Also Read - Here's how you can recover deleted Google Photos on Android and iPhone

Google has additionally carried out Event Memories on Google Photos. This element allows clients to look back on recollections from significant days like New Year's Eve, birthday celebrations, and graduation, among others. The company revealed the addition of Google Photos via its Twitter handle.

Starting this week, your Memories will be available at the top of your gallery when you log into Google Photos from your computer, so you can always look back on some of your best photos and recent highlights, no matter what device you're on.

You can also customize your memories by setting as previous years, recent highlights, or themed memories by heading over to Settings on your computer. But one thing to keep in mind is that whatever you customize on the web will reflect on the mobile app.

How to view your memories on the web

Open the photos.google.com on your computer Sign in to your Google Account You will see your memories appear in a carousel at the top of your home screen. Click on the arrows in the carousel at the top to find more memories To open a memory, click on any one of them.

Additionally, you can also control which memories you receive. And to do so, you need to follow some simple steps.

Open photos.google.com on your computer

Click Settings at the top right

Scroll to the Memories option

Select the type of memories you want to find under “Featured memories.”

You can also control whether your memories contain creations. Creations are made for you to appear in your Memories carousel. You will find a “Recent highlights” or a “They grow up so fast” appear option in your memory. You can also make creations such as a collage, animation, or movie.