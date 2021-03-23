comscore Google Photos revamp to be rolled out soon: Report | BGR India
Google Photos revamp to be rolled out soon: Report

Android Police has shared a screenshot of the upcoming Google Photos UI redesign, showing how the new interface will look like.

Google Pixel 4a

Google has recently been rolling out a number of major updates to its Google Photos app, which includes addition of the Explore page, the ability to show high-quality photos and more. Now, according to a report by Android Police, Google is looking to roll out a major revamp for its Google Photos user interface along with bringing in a list of long-awaited features. Also Read - Google to make app downloads faster, will take less toll on smartphones

The report shared a screenshot of the upcoming redesign, showing how the new interface will look like. The first change in the UI is that the company has removed the search bar and the hamburger icon from the top and replaced them with the Google Photos logo and the profile option. Just below the logo is the Memories section that is followed by a user’s most recent memories. Below this is a redesigned bottom bar, which includes Photos, Search, For You, Sharing and Library options. Also Read - Second-generation Google Nest Hub with opt-in Sleep Sensing feature launched

Currently, before the redesign has been rolled out, the bottom bar consists of the Photos Album, For You and Sharing options. Also Read - Assassin's Creed creator announces new studio with Sony backing

Scrolling down, you will find specific search terms in the form of categories such as Screenshots, Selfies and Videos among other things. There users will also be able to get easy access to recently uploaded photos in there.

The report claims that the update will be rolled out as a server-side update, which means not every Google Photos users will get the feature instantly. Instead, it will be rolled out slowly.

Apart from this, the report also mentions that the company has added deeper integration for Google Lens into its photos app. The company will be adding more tools into the Lens integration, like translate, copy, search and transfer it to a Google-connected PC. It states that having all these features at one place would help the user to perform tasks faster and not bounce between multiple apps.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: March 23, 2021 5:24 PM IST

