Google Photos unveils 'Year in Review' feature, 2020 photo book

Google Photos has unveiled 'Year in Review' feature which will let users create a photo book with photos from the year 2020.

Google Photos has rolled out the ‘Year in Review’ feature for its Android and iOS mobile apps, which will let users create an album or photo book of all the important photos from the year 2020. The ‘Year in Review’ is not available for the web version as of now. Also Read - Happy New Year 2021: YouTube celebrates New Year's Eve with a virtual party

According to a 9to5Google report, the feature will appear in the Memories carousel and will be a recap from the past 12 months. Interestingly, for the past few years, Google has stuck with the name “Best of (year)” for this feature. However, it looks like Google has decided to simply go with “Year in Review”, probably a reminder that the year 2020 wasn’t really the “best” year we’ve all had, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. Also Read - Google celebrates New Year's Eve 2020 with a fun, colourful Doodle

The annual photo book with pictures from the passing year can be created by tapping on the ‘Preview book’ button. There are options to edit ‘Cover and spine’ as well as an ‘Inside cover’. Google adds some photos by default, which can be edited. Users can add or delete photos on each page to create their customized photo album. Also Read - Google testing search feature that will show short videos from TikTok, Instagram

Earlier this month, Google Photos added Cinematic photos to Memories. Cinematic photos use machine learning to produce a 3D presentation of a scene by predicting an image’s depth. A virtual camera is then animated for a smooth panning effect. Cinematic photos are automatically created by Google Photos.

Do note that Google Photos recently changed its unlimited High quality storage policy, under which any new photos and videos uploaded by users will count toward their 15GB of storage that comes with every Google Account. The new policy will apply from June 1, 2021. However, any photos or videos that users upload in High quality before this date will not count toward their 15GB of free storage.

  Published Date: December 31, 2020 7:38 PM IST

Best Sellers