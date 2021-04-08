comscore Google Play Store gets major design overhaul: New navigation, revamp settings, more
Google Play Store gets major design overhaul: New navigation, revamp settings, more

Google Play Store revamp design now brings new navigation, new Library, Payments & subscriptions consolidated to one page, and new Settings menu.

Google Play Store is getting a design overhaul that now brings new navigation for the users. This is a major change ever since the Material Design theme redesign in 2019 and the dark mode that was introduced in March 2020. Also Read - Google is back with its annual I/O developer conference, virtual event to begin on May 18

The revamped design also brings changes to the settings. Once updated, you will find the hamburger menu vanish and a blue overlay ‘highlighting your profile avatar’ at the top right corner. Tapping on the avatar will show you the current account with the rest of the accounts (if you have multiple accounts) hiding below it. The approach is similar to what we have seen in Gmail. Below your Google account you will find the Play Points status with a progress bar along with My apps & games, Library, Payment & subscriptions, Play Protect, Notifications & offers, Play Pass, Settings, and Help & feedback listed below it. Also Read - A fake Netflix-like app removed from Google Play Store after it spread malware via WhatsApp

To note, the changes in the Play Store were first spotted by 9to5Google. The Library has been refreshed with Google now adding links to Wishlist, Google TV/Play Movies & TV, and Play Books. As noted by 9to5Google, the Payments & subscriptions have been consolidated to one page. The Settings menu has been revamped as well with four major sections popping up on the following page. The General option includes- Account, auto-update, preferences, User Controls carries fingerprint, purchase authentication, the Family option has parental control, parent guide while the About option shows details about Play Store, build version, device certification. Tapping on each option will take you to a list of preferences. Also Read - Google's budget Pixel Buds A earbuds design leaked: Here's how it could be like

google play store, google play store revamp, google play store navigation, play store settings, play store library, android, google, gmail, google chat, google rooms, play store for android

While the Google Play Store revamp design is said to have reached some users for the past several weeks, Google is now making a wider rollout. The overhaul is expected to deep-six gesture navigation incompatibility. Google seems to be making a lot of cosmetic changes to its apps for a better user experience. The company recently added Google Chat, Rooms to Gmail. While the workspace features we earlier made available for enterprise users, it has now been integrated into Gmail personal accounts.

  Published Date: April 8, 2021 2:04 PM IST

