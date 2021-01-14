comscore Personal Loan Apps 2021: Google removes loans apps from Play Store in India
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Google removes loans apps from Play Store in India that harassed users
News

Google removes loans apps from Play Store in India that harassed users

Apps

Google has removed shady loan apps from Play Store in India after several reports of harassments leading to various suicides.

Google Play Store

Google Play Store often sees the presence of shady, fake apps that are capable of harming users and have to eventually remove to maintain the privacy and safety of users. As part of its recent app cleansing practice, Google has removed several suspicious loan apps that is the guise of offering quick loans harassed users, leading to the deaths of many. Read on to know more about this. Also Read - Apple removes Parler app from App Store after Google

Google takes action against shady loans apps in India

Various personal loan apps have been removed from the Google Play Store. Hundreds of loan apps were put under review following reports of abuse by users and government agencies. The reports suggested that the loan apps violated the Play Store’s safety policies. Also Read - How to move WhatsApp group chats to Signal

Google, in a blog post, said, “We have reviewed hundreds of personal loan apps in India, based on flags submitted by users and government agencies. The apps that were found to violate our user safety policies were immediately removed from the Store, and we have asked the developers of the remaining identified apps to demonstrate that they comply with applicable local laws and regulations. Apps that fail to do so will be removed without further notice. In addition, we will continue to assist the law enforcement agencies in their investigation of this issue.Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 launched ahead of CES 2021: Price, specifications, features

While some of them have been removed, developers of the other apps are required to submit proof that the apps are in compliance with the app store’s policies.

This comes in despite the fact that Google has banned loan apps from the Play Store that require users to repay the amount within 60 days or less.

There is no word on the number of loan apps that have been removed but there are a few known names, including 10MinuteLoan and Ex-Money. The apps offered small to mid-sized loans to users on a short-term basis without the hassle of providing a lot of documents. However, required users to pay a hefty processing fee. It is also suggested that the apps probably had Chinese links and stored user data without their permission.

When users failed to repay the loans in the required short period, agents on behalf of the apps followed illicit practices to extract the money, including harassment and threats. Several reports have also suggested that people have committed suicide upon failing to repay the loan amount. A report by Indian Express suggests that a 23-year-old man killed himself due to the harassment he faced by a money lending app.

In addition to this, bank accounts (with close to $58 million) were frozen due to alleged scams on the part of around 30 loan apps.

To recall, back in August 2020, two money-lending apps Moneed and Momo were found leaking data of hundreds of millions of Indian users. This throws light on how unsafe such apps are. We hope Google is now looking into this and coming up with ways to safeguard the users.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: January 14, 2021 6:03 PM IST
  • Updated Date: January 14, 2021 6:20 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more

Editor's Pick

JioPhone Rs 99, Rs 153, Rs 297, Rs 594 plans discontinued
Telecom
JioPhone Rs 99, Rs 153, Rs 297, Rs 594 plans discontinued
Google removes loan apps in India post abuse complaints

Apps

Google removes loan apps in India post abuse complaints

Samsung Galaxy S20 series Price drop by Rs 15,000 ahead of Samsung Galaxy S21 series launch

News

Samsung Galaxy S20 series Price drop by Rs 15,000 ahead of Samsung Galaxy S21 series launch

Samsung Galaxy S21 launching soon: What to expect, how to watch live stream?

Features

Samsung Galaxy S21 launching soon: What to expect, how to watch live stream?

Samsung Galaxy S21 series launch LIVE Updates: Event begins at 8PM

News

Samsung Galaxy S21 series launch LIVE Updates: Event begins at 8PM

Most Popular

Vivo V20 review

Realme Buds Wireless Pro review

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i (2020) review: Great for WFH computing

Amazfit Bip U review: Goodbye puny fitness bands

Redmi SonicBass Wireless review: Simply wonderful!

Google removes loan apps in India post abuse complaints

JioPhone Rs 99, Rs 153, Rs 297, Rs 594 plans discontinued

Samsung Galaxy S20 series Price drop by Rs 15,000 ahead of Samsung Galaxy S21 series launch

Samsung Galaxy S21 series launch LIVE Updates: Event begins at 8PM

Samsung Galaxy S21 series images leaked online ahead of the launch

Samsung Galaxy S21 launching soon: What to expect, how to watch live stream?

PUBG Mobile Lite: Top 5 alternatives

CES 2021 Day 2 recap: What all happened?

How to send Happy Lohri 2021 wishes Stickers on WhatsApp

CES 2021 Day 1 recap: LG Rollable smartphone, Smart TVs and more

Related Topics

Related Stories

Google removes loan apps in India post abuse complaints

Apps

Google removes loan apps in India post abuse complaints
Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India in 2021

Top Products

Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India in 2021
How to move WhatsApp group chats to Signal app

How To

How to move WhatsApp group chats to Signal app
Apple removes Parler app from App Store after Google

Apps

Apple removes Parler app from App Store after Google
Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 launched: Price, specifications

Laptops

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 launched: Price, specifications

हिंदी समाचार

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G की कीमत और ऑफर्स लॉन्च से पहले लीक, प्री-ऑर्डर पर मिलेगी इतनी छूट

Jio Recharge Plans: जियो ने बंद किए ये चार सस्ते प्लान, मिल रहा था ज्यादा डेटा

Vivo X60 Pro Plus के लॉन्च से पहले लीक हुई डीटेल्स, जानें क्या होंगी खूबियां

OnePlus 9 Lite भारत में इन फीचर्स के साथ हो सकता है लॉन्च, जानिए इसकी खास बातें

HTC Desire 21 Pro 5G स्मार्टफोन हुआ लॉन्च, जानें इसकी कीमत और खूबियां

Latest Videos

OnePlus Band first impressions

Hands On

OnePlus Band first impressions
WhatsApp's new privacy policy explained: All you need to know

News

WhatsApp's new privacy policy explained: All you need to know
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power first impressions

Hands On

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power first impressions
Xiaomi Mi 10i first impressions: An unbeatable value?

Hands On

Xiaomi Mi 10i first impressions: An unbeatable value?

News

Google removes loan apps in India post abuse complaints
Apps
Google removes loan apps in India post abuse complaints
JioPhone Rs 99, Rs 153, Rs 297, Rs 594 plans discontinued

Telecom

JioPhone Rs 99, Rs 153, Rs 297, Rs 594 plans discontinued
Samsung Galaxy S20 series Price drop by Rs 15,000 ahead of Samsung Galaxy S21 series launch

News

Samsung Galaxy S20 series Price drop by Rs 15,000 ahead of Samsung Galaxy S21 series launch
Samsung Galaxy S21 series launch LIVE Updates: Event begins at 8PM

News

Samsung Galaxy S21 series launch LIVE Updates: Event begins at 8PM
Samsung Galaxy S21 series images leaked online ahead of the launch

News

Samsung Galaxy S21 series images leaked online ahead of the launch

new arrivals in india

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Best Sellers