Google has a plan to help iPhone users Switch to Android

News

Google quietly launches ‘Switch to Android’ app for iPhone users

Apps

Google has quietly launched 'Switch to Android' app on Apple's App Store to enable iPhone users switch to Android. The app enables iPhone users to migrate their photos, videos, contacts, and calendar events to Android among other things.

Switch to Android

Image: App Store

As of now, there is no easy way for users to transfer all their data, including their contacts and their media files, while switching from an iPhone to an Android-OS powered smartphone. But that is about to change as Google has quietly launched its ‘Switch to Android’ app on Apple’s App Store. Also Read - Apple ‘Shot on iPhone’ photography challenge: Kolhapur-based engineer wins award for this picture

Notably, the code of the app was first spotted by 9To5 Google last year. Now, less than a year later, Google has made the app available to iPhone users. However, the publication points out that the ‘Switch to Android’ is an unlisted app and that it can be downloaded only using this direct link. We at BGR India tried looking for the app on our App devices but we were unable to find it. Also Read - Apple iMovie gets new Storyboard, Magic Movie features to create videos more quickly on iPhones

What does Google’s ‘Switch to Android’ app do?

As the name goes, Google’s Switch to Android app enables iPhone users to transfer their data such as photos, videos, contacts, and calendar events to a new Android device wirelessly. “The app also walks you through other important steps to setting up your device, like turning off iMessage so you don’t miss text messages from friends and family,” the App Store listing says. Also Read - How to recover deleted Notes on iPhone

It is worth noting that Google also has a ‘Switch to Android’ website that guides users through switching from an iPhone to an Android smartphone. The steps as per the website include getting Google Drive for iOS, backing up all user data on Google Drive, turning off iMessages (so that users don’t miss any messages or calls once you’ve switched to Android), and signing into the new phone.

It is worth noting that Google is not the only company that has launched an app to help users migrate to its platform. Apple back in 2015 had launched a ‘Move to iOS’ app in a bid to help Android users switch to iPhones.

  • Published Date: April 14, 2022 10:48 AM IST

हिंदी समाचार

Harley Davidson Nightster ने दमदार इंजन के साथ की एंट्री, जानिए कितनी है कीमत

WhatsApp ने यूजर्स को दी खुशखबरी, अब गांव-गांव में चैटिंग की तरह ट्रांसफर होगा पैसा

OnePlus ACE इस दिन होगा लॉन्च, पोस्टर में दिखी फोन की झलक

2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class भारत में जल्द देगी दस्तक, 50,000 रुपये में कर सकते हैं बुक

Realme GT 2 Pro की पहली सेल आज, यूजर्स को मिलेगा ₹5000 का Instant Discount और ढेरों खास ऑफर्स

