Google removes India’s Tiktok rival Bolo Indya from Play store: Here’s why

Bolo Indya was launched last year after the popular short video platform TikTok was banned in India alongside several other Chinese applications. It is reported that Bolo Indya has been removed from the Google Play store on a copyright complaint made by music company T-Series.

The music company has served an infringement notice to several social media and video sharing platforms in the last one year to pay around Rs 3.5 crore in damages from using its copyrighted contents. Most companies have settled the row with T-Series, except Bolo Indya.

Why has Google removed Bolo Indya from Play store

The made in India TikTok rival is yet to come to terms with the music company. "Bolo Indya is a habitual offender and we had sent them various legal notices but they continued to infringe our copyrights and, thus, we wrote to Google under applicable laws to take down this infringing app from their app store," T-Series President Neeraj Kalyan told PTI.

Kalyan further added, “We take infringement very seriously and will not shy away from taking more stringent legal action against Bolo Indya and any other such infringing platforms to protect our copyrights.”

Commenting on the matter, Bolo Indya spokesperson told the publication, “T-Series acted in bad faith by ignoring our communication to them to discuss content licensing, and by this move, they are only discouraging the early stage start-ups. “But, we as perseverant founders shall always work in coordination with the ecosystem and complying with all laws. However, we are in talks with T-Series and Google to resolve the issue at the earliest and the platform will be back on Play store shortly.”

“We assure our users that all their created content and transaction details for in-app currency purchases are safe, and Bolo Indya will be back soon on Playstore,” the spokesperson added.