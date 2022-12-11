comscore Google restores Gmail that went down for millions globally
Google restores Gmail that went down for millions globally

Google finally restored Gmail service after a massive outage on Saturday for millions of users globally, including in India. Gmail users complained about emails not being received. Both mobile app and desktop versions were affected across the world. Also Read - Google Pixel Fold appears in all its glory: See how it looks

“The issue with Gmail is now fully mitigated. All the backlog of undelivered messages have been cleared and mail services are back to normal,” Google Workspace said in an update. Also Read - Google says it does not display online betting ads, after government asks to do so

“Thanks for your patience while we resolved this issue,” said the company. Also Read - Microsoft may build 'super app' to fight Apple and Google: Check details

The company said mitigation was currently underway and “email delivery is no longer failing”.

“However, the Google Engineering team is now working through the backlog of undelivered messages and expect all messages to be delivered in the next few hours,” the company added.

Google, however, did not reveal the cause behind the mega global outage.

According to the website outage monitor portal Downdetector.com, most problems were related to receiving emails, apart from failed connections.

Several people took to Twitter to report problems with Gmail. “Is Gmail down for everyone or is there anything wrong with my accounts? I am not receiving any mail,” tweeted one Gmail user.

— IANS

  • Published Date: December 11, 2022 10:13 AM IST
