comscore Google rolling out Chrome's milestone update: List of top features, changes
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Google rolling out Chrome's milestone update: List of top features, changes
News

Google rolling out Chrome's milestone update: List of top features, changes

Apps

Google Chrome version 100 update is currently rolling out globally. Here we will be taking a look at the top features of the new update.

Google Chrome

(Image: Google)

Google is currently rolling out a milestone update to its Chrome web browser in the form of the version 100 update. The update brings in a plethora of new features including a new design, logo, features, and the removal of a number of unnecessary tools. Here we will be taking a look at the top key features of the Chrome version 100 update. Also Read - Apple, Google close loophole that allowed Russians to use payment services

New icon

The update has introduced a new icon for the web browser, which is just a simplified version of the existing logo. The new logo features brighter colours and no shadows. The blue dot in the centre has also increased in size. Also Read - Top 5 Podcast apps for iOS, Android in 2022: Spotify, Pocket Casts, more

Lite mode has been removed

With the new update, Google has removed the lite mode for mobile users. It was basically a data saver mode, which would load pages faster and use up to 60 percent less data. The company claims that it has removed the mode as it is not being used as much with data rates getting more affordable and internet speeds increasing. Also Read - Google’s next Nest Hub smart display could come with a detachable screen

Introduction of a multi-screen Window Placement API

Google Chrome now includes a multi-screen Window Placement API, which will allow web apps to detect multiple displays automatically and adjust themselves in order to provide a better user experience.

Material You integration

The web browser will now support Android 12’s Material You design in more places. With the update, the Dynamic Colour feature will now be used in the overflow menu and Settings page of Google Chrome on Android.

Shortcut to mute tabs

The update adds a new mute button on tabs, which will allow users to mute audio playing on any website with a single click. However, this will be not enabled by default and Chrome will only showcase a loudspeaker icon like usual. To enable the feature, users will have to go to chrome://flags, then click on the Tab audio muting UI control, and then enable the toggle.

Security

Google claims to have fixed 28 security flaws to make the browser more secure. Apart from these, the company also states that it has implemented a number of security fixes for older bugs and issues.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: March 30, 2022 5:30 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Google rolling out Chrome's milestone update: List of top features, changes
Apps
Google rolling out Chrome's milestone update: List of top features, changes
HP Omen 16 Review: Good display, decent performance

Reviews

HP Omen 16 Review: Good display, decent performance

How to activate two step verification for Google account: Follow these simple steps

How To

How to activate two step verification for Google account: Follow these simple steps

How to save a Google Doc as PDF file and share it on mobile, desktop

How To

How to save a Google Doc as PDF file and share it on mobile, desktop

Final Fantasy 16: Check release date, game plot, release schedule, more

Gaming

Final Fantasy 16: Check release date, game plot, release schedule, more

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Google rolling out Chrome's milestone update: List of top features, changes

How to activate two step verification for Google account: Follow these simple steps

Final Fantasy 16: Check release date, game plot, release schedule, more

JBL Flip 6 waterproof speaker launched in India: Check out price, specs, features

GPay UPI users will soon be able to just 'Tap to Pay': Here's how

Crypto tax after March 31: Should you withdraw or stay put?

Is it really safe to buy electric scooters?

Poco X4 Pro 5G With 67W Fast Charging, 64 MP Camera And Snapdragon 695 SoC Launched In India, Check Specs And Price

WhatsApp Tips: Here's How You Can Reduce Mobile Data Usage During WhatsApp Calls For Both Android And iOS Devices - Checkout Video

Is Apple Planning To Rebrand A15 Bionic Chip As A16 For iPhone 14? Price Can Also Increase - See Details

Related Topics

Related Stories

Google rolling out Chrome's milestone update: List of top features, changes

Apps

Google rolling out Chrome's milestone update: List of top features, changes
How to save a Google Doc as PDF file and share it on mobile, desktop

How To

How to save a Google Doc as PDF file and share it on mobile, desktop
GPay UPI users will soon be able to just 'Tap to Pay': Here's how

How To

GPay UPI users will soon be able to just 'Tap to Pay': Here's how
Apple, Google close stop Russians from using payment services

News

Apple, Google close stop Russians from using payment services
Google is working on a new Nest Hub with a detachable display

News

Google is working on a new Nest Hub with a detachable display

हिंदी समाचार

Free Fire MAX OB33 Update के बाद ये हैं गेम के सबसे महंगे कैरेक्टर, जीतने में मिलेगी मदद

OnePlus 10R के रेंडर्स ऑनलाइन लीक, मिलेगी 150W की फास्ट चार्जिंग

Google Pay में UPI वाला नया फीचर, क्रेडिट-डेबिट कार्ड की तरह फोन टैप करने से होगी पेमेंट

Realme 9 Series के स्मार्टफोन में मिलेगा 108MP का Prolight कैमरा, कंपनी ने किया कन्फर्म

iPhone चोरी करके पछताएंगे चोर, एप्पल की नई पॉलिसी खड़ी कर सकती है मुसीबत

Latest Videos

Instagram To Allow Users To Reply To Stories With Audio Messages And Images | Watch Video

News

Instagram To Allow Users To Reply To Stories With Audio Messages And Images | Watch Video
5 Tips that you can follow to increase the life of your Smartphone

News

5 Tips that you can follow to increase the life of your Smartphone
WhatsApp New Update: Users Can Share upto 2GB Data with Others over Their Platform

News

WhatsApp New Update: Users Can Share upto 2GB Data with Others over Their Platform
Poco X4 Pro 5G With 67W Fast Charging, 64 MP Camera And Snapdragon 695 SoC Launched In India, Check Specs And Price

News

Poco X4 Pro 5G With 67W Fast Charging, 64 MP Camera And Snapdragon 695 SoC Launched In India, Check Specs And Price

News

Google rolling out Chrome's milestone update: List of top features, changes
Apps
Google rolling out Chrome's milestone update: List of top features, changes
How to activate two step verification for Google account: Follow these simple steps

How To

How to activate two step verification for Google account: Follow these simple steps
Final Fantasy 16: Check release date, game plot, release schedule, more

Gaming

Final Fantasy 16: Check release date, game plot, release schedule, more
JBL Flip 6 waterproof speaker launched in India: Check out price, specs, features

News

JBL Flip 6 waterproof speaker launched in India: Check out price, specs, features
GPay UPI users will soon be able to just 'Tap to Pay': Here's how

How To

GPay UPI users will soon be able to just 'Tap to Pay': Here's how

new arrivals in india

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999

Best Sellers