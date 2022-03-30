Google rolling out Chrome's milestone update: List of top features, changes

Google is currently rolling out a milestone update to its Chrome web browser in the form of the version 100 update. The update brings in a plethora of new features including a new design, logo, features, and the removal of a number of unnecessary tools. Here we will be taking a look at the top key features of the Chrome version 100 update. Also Read - Apple, Google close loophole that allowed Russians to use payment services

New icon

The update has introduced a new icon for the web browser, which is just a simplified version of the existing logo. The new logo features brighter colours and no shadows. The blue dot in the centre has also increased in size. Also Read - Top 5 Podcast apps for iOS, Android in 2022: Spotify, Pocket Casts, more

Lite mode has been removed

With the new update, Google has removed the lite mode for mobile users. It was basically a data saver mode, which would load pages faster and use up to 60 percent less data. The company claims that it has removed the mode as it is not being used as much with data rates getting more affordable and internet speeds increasing. Also Read - Google’s next Nest Hub smart display could come with a detachable screen

Introduction of a multi-screen Window Placement API

Google Chrome now includes a multi-screen Window Placement API, which will allow web apps to detect multiple displays automatically and adjust themselves in order to provide a better user experience.

Material You integration

The web browser will now support Android 12’s Material You design in more places. With the update, the Dynamic Colour feature will now be used in the overflow menu and Settings page of Google Chrome on Android.

Shortcut to mute tabs

The update adds a new mute button on tabs, which will allow users to mute audio playing on any website with a single click. However, this will be not enabled by default and Chrome will only showcase a loudspeaker icon like usual. To enable the feature, users will have to go to chrome://flags, then click on the Tab audio muting UI control, and then enable the toggle.

Security

Google claims to have fixed 28 security flaws to make the browser more secure. Apart from these, the company also states that it has implemented a number of security fixes for older bugs and issues.