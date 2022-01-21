Google issues warning for 2 billion Chrome users

Google has rolled out version 97.0.4692.99 of its Chrome web browser to its users across the globe. This new update fixes a total of 26 vulnerabilities including one of which has been classified as ‘critical’ by the company, which is the highest rating that Google gives to vulnerabilities on its platform. The list also includes 16 vulnerabilities by the company that have been listed as ‘high’ and six vulnerabilities that have been listed as ‘medium’ by the company. Also Read - Delhi Police sends notice to Clubhouse, Google over targeting Muslim women in a group chat

The company has rolled out Chrome version 97.0.4692.99 for Windows OS via its stable channel, while updates for macOS and Linux will be rolled out in coming weeks. "Extended stable channel has also been updated to 96.0.4664.110 for Windows and Mac which will roll out over the coming days/weeks," Google wrote in a blog post.

In the same blog post, Google also shared the areas that these vulnerabilities are targeting. However, the company didn't reveal detailed information owing to these vulnerabilities, presumably owing to the nature of their severity. Here's what the company shared:

– Critical CVE-2022-0289: Use after free in Safe browsing.

– High CVE-2022-0290: Use after free in Site isolation.

– High CVE-2022-0291: Inappropriate implementation in Storage.

– High CVE-2022-0292: Inappropriate implementation in Fenced Frames.

– High CVE-2022-0293: Use after free in Web packaging.

– High CVE-2022-0294: Inappropriate implementation in Push messaging.

– High CVE-2022-0295: Use after free in Omnibox.

– High CVE-2022-0296: Use after free in Printing.

– High CVE-2022-0297: Use after free in Vulkan.

– High CVE-2022-0298: Use after free in Scheduling.

– High CVE-2022-0300: Use after free in Text Input Method Editor.

– High CVE-2022-0301: Heap buffer overflow in DevTools.

– High CVE-2022-0302: Use after free in Omnibox.

– High CVE-2022-0303: Race in GPU Watchdog.

– High CVE-2022-0304: Use after free in Bookmarks.

– High CVE-2022-0305: Inappropriate implementation in Service Worker API.

– High CVE-2022-0306: Heap buffer overflow in PDFium.

– Medium CVE-2022-0307: Use after free in Optimization Guide.

– Medium CVE-2022-0308: Use after free in Data Transfer.

– Medium CVE-2022-0309: Inappropriate implementation in Autofill.

– Medium CVE-2022-0310: Heap buffer overflow in Task Manager.

– Medium CVE-2022-0311: Heap buffer overflow in Task Manager.

It is worth noting that this is the second major update that Google has released to its Chrome web browser this month. Prior to this, the company released Chrome version 97.0.4692.71 that fixes a total of 37 vulnerabilities including one critical vulnerability and 10 vulnerabilities listed high by the company.