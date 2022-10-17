comscore Google Search introduces a special Diwali 2022 easter egg
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Google Search Introduces A Special Diwali 2022 Easter Egg
News

Google Search introduces a special Diwali 2022 easter egg

Apps

Google India announced the new Search easter egg for Diwali 2022 earlier this week on Twitter without telling what it is.

diwali

Google Search may give you the exact answers to your questions or solve your homework, but it also has built a rapport for throwing easter eggs on special occasions. One of them is Diwali, which will arrive next week. In the build-up to the festival, Google introduced a special easter egg, which I certainly liked. Google India announced the new Search easter egg earlier this week on Twitter without telling what it is. It simply asked users to search for “Diwali” on either the Google website or the app. I simply did that and here is what I found. Also Read - Diwali 2022: Mahindra Scorpio Classic, Mahindra XUV300 and Alturas G4 offered with discounts of up to Rs 2 lakh

When you type “Diwali” and hit the Search button, Google will bring information about the festival in a snippet on your screen. On a mobile device, you would see a diya (earthen lamp) next on the right side inside the snippet, while on the desktop version, the diya is right next to where it says “Diwali” and “festivity” under it. This lamp is animated, but there’s more. You click or tap on the lamp to reveal the easter egg. The diya begins to move on the screen while eight more such lamps (in different sizes) appear on the screen. You can move the lamp using the mouse on the desktop and your finger on a mobile phone’s screen. Your goal is to light all the lamps to reveal what looks like a constellation of burning lamps. Also Read - Flipkart Big Diwali Sale: iPhone 13 available at just Rs 43,090, Nothing Phone (1) at Rs 27,000

google diwali 2022, diwali 2022, diwali easter egg, diwali quotes for whatsapp, diwali 2022 quotes

Diwali Easter egg on the desktop.

The Easter egg has nice animation and it also represents Google’s efforts toward making the Search website for India more engaging. Google will likely keep this cool new animation for Diwali 2022 searches for sometime after the festival takes place, but there is no exact date as to when it will end. Also Read - 5G in India: Best 5G Smartphones From Xiaomi, Realme and Samsung under Rs 15,000

google diwali 2022, diwali 2022, diwali easter egg, diwali quotes for whatsapp, diwali 2022 quotes

Diwali Easter egg on the app.

Diwali is one of the few festivals for which Google creates special animation. On the occasion of Holi — the festival of colours that is widely celebrated in India and some other parts of the world — earlier this year, Google put a water balloon right next to the information about the festival in the snippet. Tapping or clicking on the balloon would splash colours on the screen to symbolise Holi.

  • Published Date: October 17, 2022 1:07 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Google Search introduces a special Diwali 2022 easter egg
Apps
Google Search introduces a special Diwali 2022 easter egg
Flipkart Big Diwali Sale to resume from October 19

Deals

Flipkart Big Diwali Sale to resume from October 19

Tata Play Binge app now available to non-DTH subscribers

Apps

Tata Play Binge app now available to non-DTH subscribers

Google Pixel Fold to launch soon: Check top specifications of Galaxy Z Fold 4's upcoming rival

News

Google Pixel Fold to launch soon: Check top specifications of Galaxy Z Fold 4's upcoming rival

Maruti Suzuki Brezza to Mahindra XUV700: Top 5 SUVs in India to buy this Diwali under Rs 15 lakh

Photo Gallery

Maruti Suzuki Brezza to Mahindra XUV700: Top 5 SUVs in India to buy this Diwali under Rs 15 lakh

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Google Search introduces a special Diwali 2022 easter egg

Tata Play Binge app now available to non-DTH subscribers

Google Pixel Fold to launch soon: Check top specifications of Galaxy Z Fold 4's upcoming rival

Top features coming to Google Meet: Check details

Mahindra Thar to Tata Nexon: Top 10 safest cars in India according to the Global NCAP October 2022

Check Out The Top 5 5G Smartphones under 20,000, Watch video to know more

India Mobile Congress 2022 Major Developments and 5G Technologies Revealed, Watch video for details

Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale 2022: Big Discounts & Offers on all iPhone Models, Watch Video

Here s everything you need to know about 5G roll out in India

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022: Best Deals on Smartwatches

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Microsoft Surface Event 2022, Microsoft Studio 2 Plus PC launched, Know its Features and Price

News

Microsoft Surface Event 2022, Microsoft Studio 2 Plus PC launched, Know its Features and Price
From OnePlus to Motorola, Check Out The Top 5 5G Smartphones under ₹20,000

Features

From OnePlus to Motorola, Check Out The Top 5 5G Smartphones under ₹20,000
iPhone SE 4 To Be launched soon, What all to expect ? watch video for details

News

iPhone SE 4 To Be launched soon, What all to expect ? watch video for details
Flipkart Big Diwali sale: Big Offers and Deals on Nothing (1), Google Pixel 6a And More

News

Flipkart Big Diwali sale: Big Offers and Deals on Nothing (1), Google Pixel 6a And More