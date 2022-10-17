Google Search introduces a special Diwali 2022 easter egg

Google Search may give you the exact answers to your questions or solve your homework, but it also has built a rapport for throwing easter eggs on special occasions. One of them is Diwali, which will arrive next week. In the build-up to the festival, Google introduced a special easter egg, which I certainly liked. Google India announced the new Search easter egg earlier this week on Twitter without telling what it is. It simply asked users to search for “Diwali” on either the Google website or the app. I simply did that and here is what I found. Also Read - Diwali 2022: Mahindra Scorpio Classic, Mahindra XUV300 and Alturas G4 offered with discounts of up to Rs 2 lakh

When you type "Diwali" and hit the Search button, Google will bring information about the festival in a snippet on your screen. On a mobile device, you would see a diya (earthen lamp) next on the right side inside the snippet, while on the desktop version, the diya is right next to where it says "Diwali" and "festivity" under it. This lamp is animated, but there's more. You click or tap on the lamp to reveal the easter egg. The diya begins to move on the screen while eight more such lamps (in different sizes) appear on the screen. You can move the lamp using the mouse on the desktop and your finger on a mobile phone's screen. Your goal is to light all the lamps to reveal what looks like a constellation of burning lamps.

The Easter egg has nice animation and it also represents Google's efforts toward making the Search website for India more engaging. Google will likely keep this cool new animation for Diwali 2022 searches for sometime after the festival takes place, but there is no exact date as to when it will end.

Diwali is one of the few festivals for which Google creates special animation. On the occasion of Holi — the festival of colours that is widely celebrated in India and some other parts of the world — earlier this year, Google put a water balloon right next to the information about the festival in the snippet. Tapping or clicking on the balloon would splash colours on the screen to symbolise Holi.