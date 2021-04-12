Google Shopping app for mobile will shut down. The mobile shopping app, which is available for Android and iOS will shut down in June this year, Google has announced.

However, the desktop (web) version of the mobile shopping app will still be available. This means that the “shopping.google.com” website will remain active.

Google confirmed in a statement on Sunday to 9to5Google that it is shutting down the Shopping app for mobile. ”Within the next few weeks, we’ll no longer be supporting the Shopping app. All of the functionality the app offered users is available on the Shopping tab,” the company said in a statement.

“We’ll continue building features within the Shopping tab and other Google surfaces, including the Google app, that make it easy for people to discover and shop for the products they love,” it added.

Google Shopping app essentially allows users to choose from among thousands of online stores and make purchases using their Google accounts.

The move to shut down the Shopping mobile app comes as Google has been expanding shopping functionality in Search, Image Search, and YouTube, while increasingly leveraging augmented reality, the report mentioned.

XDA Developers discovered that the term “sunset” had been added to several strings of code in the Shopping app, suggesting the apps were being discontinued.