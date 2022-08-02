comscore Google start Meet-ifying Google Duo: Here’s what that means
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Google Starts Merging Google Duo Meet For Android Ios Users
News

Google starts merging Google Duo, Meet for Android, iOS users

Apps

Google last month announced that it was merging Google Meet and Google Duo apps into a single app. Now, it has started rolling out the update to Android and iOS users.

Google-meet

Google, last month, announced that it was unifying its video calling experience by merging its Google Duo and Google Meet platforms. At the time, the company had said the unified app would give users with ‘a single solution for both video calling and meetings with people across their lives’. At the time, the company had also said that in the coming weeks, it would bring Google Meet’s top features to Google Duo. Once that integration is complete, Google Duo would be renamed as Google Meet and it will be a single video communications solution from the company that will be free to use for everyone. Also Read - New Google Pixel 6a update will let you install your choice of Android software

Now, almost two months later, the company has finally started rolling out the update to Google Duo users on Android and iOS. As per a report by 9To5 Google, Google has started rolling out an update to its Google Duo app that brings the two platform closer to merger. The company has started rolling out version 170 of the Google Duo app on Android and iOS that brings a new card within the app that says, “Duo is getting even better”. “Your Google Duo Duo app will become Meet, with a new name and icon and more features like background effects,” the card in Google Duo says. Google Duo users can either tap the ‘Got It’ button to dismiss the notification or tap the ‘Learn More’ button to know details about the change. Also Read - How to turn on speed limit warning on Google Maps

With this change Google Duo will remain Duo while getting features from Meet that will make the new and updated platform useful for both personal and professional usage. Also Read - Google has no plans of 'shutting down' its gaming platform Google Stadia

In the coming weeks, Google should roll out more such updates to Google Duo that would bring features such as the ability to customise virtual backgrounds in calls and meetings, scheduling meetings so everyone can join at a time that’s convenient for them, using in-meeting chat for deeper engagement, live sharing content to enable interaction with all participants on the call, getting real-time closed captions to better support accessibility and boost participation, increase in the size of video calls from a current limit of 32 to 100 participants and integration with other tools, including Gmail, Google Calendar, Assistant, and Messages — something Google had mentioned while announcing the change.

Later in the year, Duo should get a new name and a new logo, which is when the merger will be complete.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: August 2, 2022 12:59 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Twitter bans over 40,000 accounts in India for for child sexual exploitation, non-consensual nudity and more
News
Twitter bans over 40,000 accounts in India for for child sexual exploitation, non-consensual nudity and more
iPhone 14 to get a performance bump despite sticking with A15 chip: Check launch date, price and more

Mobiles

iPhone 14 to get a performance bump despite sticking with A15 chip: Check launch date, price and more

Realme Watch 3 to go on sale today, but is it worth buying?

Wearables

Realme Watch 3 to go on sale today, but is it worth buying?

Best tech gifts that you can give to your siblings this Rakshabandhan for under Rs 5,000

Photo Gallery

Best tech gifts that you can give to your siblings this Rakshabandhan for under Rs 5,000

Spotify gets a new feature, but not all can use it

Apps

Spotify gets a new feature, but not all can use it

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Google start Meet-ifying Google Duo: Here s what that means

Twitter bans over 40,000 accounts in India for for child sexual exploitation, non-consensual nudity and more

iPhone 14 to get a performance bump despite sticking with A15 chip: Check launch date, price and more

Realme Watch 3 to go on sale today, but is it worth buying?

Spotify gets a new feature, but not all can use it

Jio gets biggest piece of pie in 5G spectrum auction in India

Block Spam Calls Permanently on Android Smartphones

Smartphones Launching in August 2022

HowTo Use Dual Video Feature on Instagram

PC Guide: 7 Things to do before using your new PC

Related Topics

Latest Videos

#HowTo Block spam calls permanently on your android smartphone

Features

#HowTo Block spam calls permanently on your android smartphone
WhatsApp New Features Update: Some Cool New Features to Make your Texting Experience Amazing

News

WhatsApp New Features Update: Some Cool New Features to Make your Texting Experience Amazing
From Galaxy Z Fold 4 & Flip 4 to OnePlus 10T, Check Out the Top 5 Upcoming Launches in August 2022

Features

From Galaxy Z Fold 4 & Flip 4 to OnePlus 10T, Check Out the Top 5 Upcoming Launches in August 2022
TikTok to Come Up with a New Music App Soon, Spotify YouTube Music and More BEWARE

News

TikTok to Come Up with a New Music App Soon, Spotify YouTube Music and More BEWARE

new arrivals in india

T1x 4G 128GB
T1x 4G 128GB

12,999

Note 12 Pro 4G
Note 12 Pro 4G

15,890

Razr 2022
Razr 2022

97,990

X30 Pro
X30 Pro

59,990

X8 Pro 5G
X8 Pro 5G

29,990

Phone 1 256GB
Phone 1 256GB

34,999